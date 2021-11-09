11/08/2021 at 20:31 CET

Júlia Regué / Àlex Rebollo

Xavier García Albiol has been evicted this Monday from the mayoralty of Badalona. The popular leader, dotted with the ‘Pandora Papers’, has handed over the stick of command to the municipal leader of the PSC, Ruben Guijarro. The opposition, united to unseat Albiol after uncovering that he appears as the representative of an ‘off shore’ in Belize, has promoted a new minority government to run the city for a year and a half, until the 2023 elections, when they will be measured again. at the polls.

This time, there have been no surprises, negotiations ‘in extremis’ or last minute master moves. The motion of censure has gone ahead with the majority support of the room: the 16 councilors of the opposition – the PSC, has six councilors; Guanyem Badalona En Comú, four; ERC, three; Badalona En Comú Podem, two; and Junts, one – in front of the 11 councilors of the PP.

Albiol has been acclaimed by his government team and by a small representation of the leadership of the Catalan PP at the Badalona International Business Center (BCIN), a headquarters far from the city center that has avoided protests on the street and the image of Albiol leaving the town hall. The now head of the opposition has dedicated his ten minutes to criticize the opposition’s maneuver and to draw breast from a service record in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. For him, the ‘off shore’ is nothing more than the “excuse” to throw him out – it defends its legality-, “because there has not been a single day in which they have not tried a motion”, an affirmation that later has been corroborated because the majority of parties have delved into that the mayor’s office could not be in charge of “xenophobic and classist policies.”

“This motion is based solely and exclusively, as it has been happening in this city since 2015, on the ‘all against Albiol’, forced by the political class against the will and a very majority sentiment of the residents of Badalona”, has insisted, challenging all groups to measure themselves in the 2023 elections and ensuring that they are validated by voters on the left and right.

The new owner of the rod, Ruben Guijarro, has wanted to address precisely the profile of voter ‘albiolista’ reminding him that Albiol has had “an unethical and disrespectful attitude & rdquor; when answering about the ‘off shore’. Committing itself to being up to the task and offering a “transparent” political work, it will govern with all groups except Guanyem Badalona In Common and the PP, because tensions with the anti-capitalists have remained, immersed in a skirmish that, although it seemed buried after leaving the mayor’s office in the hands of the PP in May 2020 due to its inability to reach agreements, has now resurfaced preventing its entry in the municipal government.

The electoral weapons

The majority of the opposition has justified the step forward to cast Albiol as a wall against “racism, fascism and xenophobia.” From Guanyem, Nora San Sebastian He has thus defended his vote and has aired criticism of the PSC for not having reached a government pact that includes them. “Make no mistake, our only project is not to kick you out, you are nobody. To kick you out is to evict from the mayor’s office what you represent, the hidden accounts in tax havens, the PP, the most corrupt party in the State, classism and the racism “, has slipped on Albiol.

“As I am an anti-fascist, today we will dismiss Albiol & rdquor ;, he has inquired David Torrents, the only councilman of Junts, who has promised that he will work for Guanyem to enter the municipal government. For its part, from Badalona In Comú, Aïda Llauradó, has stressed that Badalona does not deserve to be in the hands of a politician like Albiol, involved in an ‘off shore’ and with a trajectory marked by “demagoguery” and by the use of security as an electoral weapon.

The president of the local ERC section, Àlex Montornès, has told Albiol that if he was governing until now it was not due to his merit, but because of “demerit & rdquor; opposition parties, which in May 2020 failed to agree to articulate a progressive alternative after the resignation of the former PSC mayor Alex Pastor.

The session took place amid applause and boos, as participation reigned among the audience, cut off by the chairman of the table, Miguel Jurado, Albiol’s ‘iron glove’, who took over the baton after Ramon Riera, which also appears in the ‘off shore’, has alleged health reasons for not having to play this role.