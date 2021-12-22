12/22/2021 at 12:23 AM CET

The general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, and the mayor of Madrid and party spokesman, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, have given positive in coronavirus, which has led members of the popular leadership to undergo PCR tests that in the case of the president, Pablo Casado, it has been negative.

The number two of the popular has reported this Wednesday through Twitter of his infection by Covid-19 and sources from the Popular Party have indicated the protocol followed by his fellow ranks, who according to the formation have not been close contact of García Egea to the wear “mask at all times”.

“I have tested positive for Covid and will spend a few days confined. In the family, all good. Take good care of yourselves and take extreme precautions “, has written the general secretary of the PP.

Martínez Almeida has also advanced it in a tweet andIn the one that indicates that they are going to be a different Christmas, but I will continue fulfilling my obligation from home “.

As Married, the rest of the members of the Management Committee, which met this Monday in Genoa, and the one that Almeida did not attend, will follow the same protocol as the party president and will undergo a PCR test.