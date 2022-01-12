01/12/2022 at 3:19 PM CET

Pilar Santos

The PP aspires to repeat in Castilla y León the resounding victory that Isabel Díaz Ayuso obtained in Madrid in May, so that, even needing Vox to be able to achieve the investiture of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the support of the ultras may be so limited that it is not necessary to invite them to share the Government. The polls for now they accompany that desire of the popular, who are taking advantage of the controversial statements of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, on the macro farms to mobilize your electorate.

“I believe that Mañueco is going to govern alone. Castilla y León deserves a government alone,” the number two of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, declared at a press conference this Tuesday. The press has asked him if the management, despite having agreed with Vox in many other communities and municipalities, has in this case considered vetoing any negotiation with the ultra training in that autonomy taking into account that it presents a candidate, Juan Manuel García-Gallardo, that he has had to delete a string of racist and homophobic tweets from his social networks after being appointed. According to García Egea, “the Spanish have already had enough with the experience of various governments sitting in the same Council of Ministers”, in reference to that of Pedro Sánchez, and Mañueco has to be able to develop “his own program.” The secretary general has added that it is the same as Ayuso or Alberto Núñez Feijóo do, although the latter can comfortably because he obtained his fourth absolute majority. The Madrid president needed the support of the Vox deputies for the investiture, but she only stayed four seats from the absolute majority and the formation led in the community by Rocío Monasterio did not require her to enter the Executive, something that could change in Castilla y León.

Asked García Egea about what García-Gallardo seems to him, he has hinted that does not know the territory and that, in any case, each party presents “whom it considers.” “I recommend that you get to know the territory and listen to people a lot,” he added.

“Attack on the Spain brand”

The secretary general has continued his campaign against Garzón and has once again demanded that Sánchez remove him from the government for the “intolerable attack on livestock and the Spain brand.” García Egea has demanded that the chief executive clarify whether “he is with the ranchers or with Garzón.” “You cannot be in both places at the same time”, has continued. Regarding the labor reform, he has insisted that his party will vote against and has stressed that “not all employers agree” with what was agreed between the Government, the CEOE employer and the UGT and CCOO unions.