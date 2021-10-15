The Asturian Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and catalan Carlos Pigem have started their journey in the Empordà Challenge with an excellent lap of 5 under par, placing himself within a single stroke of a leading five made up of two Frenchmen, Julien Brun and Ugo Coussaud, two South Africans, JC Ritchie and Jacques Blaaw, and a Scotsman, Craig Howie.

Among those who came out to play early in the morning, when the cold was pressing, the consistency of Alfredo García-Heredia stood out, who has been as satisfied with his performance as with the state of the field: “I played very well. The course is in very good condition. If you play well you can do few but if you play poorly you will have bad results. Luckily I have been playing well and today was a good day. It has been a round without bogeys and when you do not do any bogey, the game is solid, it is in place. Everything in general has worked very well, long game, short game, the drive, the putt has been very good … I would highlight it as a very solid, very consistent lap ”.

In the afternoon, another Spaniard, Carlos Pigem, shone, who even became co-leader in the absence of three holes. Perhaps due to the fact that he dismounted from the lead with a bogey on 16, he was not entirely satisfied: “The sensations have not been as good as the result reflects. With the long game I have not felt particularly well. But I have had a very good attitude. Starting with two birdies always helps and then I was able to make two more on 8 and 9. Then I continued to fight the return and on 16 I hit a bad shot and got a bogey. In any case, I am very happy with today’s lap. So good, to try to recover the sensations a little and to see if tomorrow I will do a little better ”.

Regarding the course, he acknowledges having a special connection with the Empordà Golf: “It is true that in this field I have very good memories because very nice things have happened: we were champions of Spain and this February I made a lap of minus 7. In addition, in the In the first tournament of the Catalan circuit, I made a hole in one at 11 and in the inter-territorial, in the final against Madrid, I repeated a hole in one at 11 with the long flag on the right. I have a lot of affection for the field, which is in very good condition. You can tell that it has been closed for two weeks, the greens are very good, although a bit soft ”.

Among the select group of leaders, the French Julien Brun, currently sixth in the Challenge Tour ranking, and the Scotsman Craig Howie, who is in position 16 of the same classification stand out.

The Catalans Eduard Rousaud and Emilio Cuartero and the Aragonese Jorge Maicas have also started off on a very good footing, who with a lap of 68, 3 under par, have the top spots in sight.

This Friday the second round of the Empordà Challenge will be held, which will define the cut in the classification. Of the 108 professionals who have started the tournament, only the top 60 classified and tied will remain.