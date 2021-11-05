11/05/2021 at 02:15 CET

The American Matthew Wolff signed a 61-stroke, 10-under-par card on Thursday, to become the first leader of the PGA Mayakoba tournament in which the Spanish Sergio garcia goes in third place.

Wolff made 10 birdies and pulled off the best performance of a rainy morning to take first place, two hits ahead of compatriot Aaron Wise.

García, former number two in the world, shot a seven under par and started in a good way in a competition in which he is the main Spanish figure, after the absence of world number one, Jon Rahm, who has taken a break for several weeks, after months of great activity on the tour.

The Argentinian Emiliano Grillo and the mexican Carlos Ortiz they led the Latin Americans in the first round, with 67 cards putting them tied for the 20th seat.

The tournament Mayakoba, which this year has a prize pool of $ 7.2 million, became the first PGA Tour tournament outside of the United States and Canada in 2007 and has been since then. one of the competitions preferred by the players; every year several of the best head the field.

Tomorrow the second round will be played in the field “El camaleón”, in the Mexican Caribbean.

Results of the first round:

R1

.1. Matthew Wolff (USA) 61 (-10)

.2. Aaron Wise (USA) 63

.3. Chris Kirk (USA) 64

. =. Billy Horschel (USA) 64

. =. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 64

. =. Talor Gooch (USA) 64

.7. Joel Dahmen (SA) 65

. =. JJ Spaun (USA) 65

. =. Russell Henley (USA) 65

. =. Bill Hass (USA) 65

—

20. Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67

. =. Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 67

36. Abraham Ancer (MEX) 68

57. Camilo Villegas (COL) 69

. =. Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69

. =. Juan D. Fernandez (MEX) 69

78. Mito Pereira (CHI) 70

92. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 71

. =. Roberto Diaz (MEX) 71

112 Eugenio Chacarra (ESP) 73

123 Camilo Aguado (COL) 74

. =. Juan C. Benitez (MEX) 74

130 Samuel De Val (ESP) 76. .

