11/11/2021 at 10:57 CET

Australian Remy Gardner and Spaniard Raúl Fernández, teammates on the Red Bull KTM team, play for the Moto2 intermediate category world title in the last race of the year, the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community at the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Cheste, although the former has everything in his favor, since after his victory in Portimao he has a 23-point advantage.

“I hope to be able to enjoy the last race of the year to the fullest, as it will also be my last Moto2 competition and we will give 100 percent to achieve the necessary result to win the title in what I think has been the best season of my life. “, he assures Remy Gardner.

“I never thought I could have a campaign with such good results and, together with the incredible team that I have, I have really enjoyed every moment so, whatever happens in Valencia, it has been a pleasure to be part of this team. It’s not one of my favorites, but it has some corners that I really like, like the long one where you can skid a lot, “he recalls. Gardner, son of the 500cc champion. Wayne Gardner.

“We were unlucky in the last race, especially with the rear tire, because we didn’t make the right choice and we had a good pace during the Grand Prix weekend and this is a special test as it will be the last with my team. of Moto2, which I will miss a lot, but it will also be important because the title will be decided and although I have a chance, it is small, “he admits. Raúl Fernández.

“I really like the circuit, since it was where I won my first Grand Prix and when you usually do well on a circuit, it makes you feel good. In general, 2021 has been the best and the worst year of my life, but in general it has been a positive season, “he says Fernandez.