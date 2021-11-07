11/07/2021 at 4:40 PM CET

Adrià Leon

Solid victory of Remy gardner, who returned to the top after more than two months without doing it. The Australian, bruised by Friday’s crash with Marcos Ramírez, was able to neutralize Raúl Fernández’s escape and escape alone. The Madrilenian, who threw everything at the beginning, could not with his partner and ended up asking for the time at the insistence of Sam lowes behind, he was third. Remy will do with being 13th in Valencia to be champion, even 14th or worse if Raúl Fernández does not win.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

It came out like a shot Raúl Fernández, that already opened a gap in the first step through the finish line. Bumpy start of the race, with the fall of Albert Arenas, who hurt his foot after suffering a strong high-side in the last corner of the Portuguese track. They also ran out of options at the first exchange Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura.

Behind, they quickly established themselves in the other two podium positions Marco Bezzecchi and Remy Gardner, who were escaping from the Lowes, Canet, Vierge and Di Giannantonio. Right in front of them too The Madrilenian was taking meters, very fast but also very cautious so as not to finish like in the Emilia Romagna GP.

With the passing of the turns it was Remy the one who began to lead with more force the pursuit of his companion, while Bezzecchi He suffered from not falling, especially in T4, where he saved several very important scares. In fact, the Italian was not only caught by Sam Lowes to steal the P3, but also by Beaubier, Canet, Vietti and Jorge Navarro.

Raúl’s advantage it was disappearing to the point that Gardner overtook him at the end of the home straight, completely changing the race script. The Australian, who arrived like a plane, began to open tenth after tenth without Raúl could stop the bleeding. Thus the last turns were reached, even with a Sam lowes who began to throw himself on top of Raúl. Two laps were missing for the British to catch up with San Martín de la Vega, which was clearly from more to less.

After the podium men they finished Canet, Beaubier, Vietti, Navarro, Bezzecchi, Augusto Fernández and Schrotter. They were on the ground, in addition to the three from the start of the race, Dixon, Xavi Vierge and Baldassarri, who does not raise his head.