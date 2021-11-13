11/13/2021 at 05:45 CET

Darius Garland had 21 points, tying their season mark, for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who defeated the Detroit Pistons 98-78.

The Cavaliers got their most unequal win of the season. Cleveland has won five of six to improve to 8-5.

Reserve Cedi Osman added 17 points and Evan Mobley scored 16, while the Spanish player Ricky Rubio got five points in 27 minutes of game.

Mobley, third pick also blocked three shots, made two steals and hit a pair of triples to win his first meeting with Detroit guard Cade Cunningham, first pick. Cunningham had nine points, six rebounds and seven turnovers, a season high.

Rubio made 2 of 9 field goals, including 1 of 5 triples, had a rebound and gave nine assists for the Cavaliers (8-5).

For the Pistons (2-9) the attack was led by Jerami Grant, with 16 points.

Backup Frank Jackson had 12 and Josh Jackson, who also came off the bench, had 11 points.

The Pistons were low on points on the season, they committed 23 turnovers and have the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 2-9.

