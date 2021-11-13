Two days after Kyle Kuzma’s 3-pointers and late-minute mismanagement left the Cavaliers without a fifth straight win for the first time since LeBron James left, Ohio’s had a nice visit from the Detroit Pistons. Pleasant not for the eyes, but from the point of view of the team that wants to lick the wounds quickly and continue adding. Nothing better, nothing simpler: 98-78 (74-52 at the end of the third quarter) and 8-5 now. An excellent balance, still without Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen, certainly without a Collin Sexton whose absence will be longer. They are five victories in six games, excellent sensations and now, much more interesting, a double duel (Saturday-Monday) on his court against the Celtics, another team that is going further in the East.

The Pistons are not going to more, precisely: 2-9 although they came from beating the Houston Rockets, one of the few that is below them. They are the worst shooting team since 1960: 39.6%. And the worst in triples (28.6%) in two decades. They showed those numbers: 29/79 for 36.7% 9/30 in triples and, to round off a horrendous night, 23 losses (for just 18 assists). Little more to say. From the youth, 1/12 shooting for Saddiq Bey, 1/5 for Isaiah Stewart, 2/9 for Hayes… and 4/8, at least, for Cade Cunningham. Who gave three assists … but added 7 losses. The No. 1 in the draft came from playing for the first time against No. 2, Jalen Green. And this time he launched a rivalry with the 3, an Evan Mobley with whom he shares Division and who is the most favorite for the Rookie of the Year after these first weeks of competition.

Mobley, the tremendous center for USC, is at the center of all the good that is happening to the Cavaliers. His such ball (the nemesis of the small ball) is based on the inner couple he forms with Jarrett Allen (Markkanen is now missing, converted to forward despite his 2.11); Darius Garland’s explosion, in addition to his sweet talent, has a lot to do with the appearances as a finisher of the elastic Mobley, which also pulls on the outside and is essential in defense, where he is already a dominating force, with 20 years and only 13 NBA games on the resume.

Against the poor PIstons, Mobley had +29 on the court: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks. Allen, next to him, 11 + 7. AND Garland, at the forefront of the operations with his very fine line, finished with 21 points, 7 assists and a 4/9 in triples. In the last five games he is at 19.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.6 triples scored with 55% in field goals, 55% in triples and 100% in free throws. Excellent. From the bench Ricky Rubio stayed this time at 5 points with 2/9 in shots and 1/5 in triples. He added, yes, 9 assists and 5 steals. Now comes much more demanding tests against the Celtics. For the Cavs and for a Ricky who has greatly lowered his shooting efficiency after a brilliant start to the season, with the obvious exception of his display last Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

BOSTON CELTICS 122-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 113

The rival of the Cavs today and Monday, the Celtics, is already in 50% of victories (6-6) after his horrible start. He beat some Bucks who remain 6-7 and who are still unable to have his team more or less complete. This time they were especially in the frame: again without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and also without Giannis Antetokounmpo. In addition, they stayed at 16/47 in triples, they conceded without Giannis or Lopez up to 16 attack rebounds and Jrue Holiday added 17 points and 13 assists… but with 6/25 in shots and 1/12 in triples.

Faced with that panorama, It seems almost a miracle that the Bucks forced the overtime (122-113 final), in large part because of the Celtics’ usual problems in attack during the even finals. Jayson Tatum failed again with the decisive ball and finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, but a 10/25 shooting and little production between the fourth quarter and overtime. The victory, with Jaylen Brown out, they amassed it between work and Smart and Rob Williams and the heroics of Dennis Schröder, whom everyone will forgive this time in Boston for their defensive disconnections: 38 points, 19 between after the first three quarters. For the Bucks, Portis had 22 points with 6 rebounds, Grayson Allen 21 points, George Hill 16 and Connaughton 15.

