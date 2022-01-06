In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are a runner or athlete and you want a watch with good performance for less than 200 euros, these two models from Garmin and Polar are undoubtedly the best.

At this point, there are few athletes who do not have a sports watch to measure their performance, whether they are runners or if they practice other types of activities, and there is no shortage of models of all kinds and prices, capable of measuring dozens of different sports .

Today we want to focus on making a comparison of the Garmin Forerunner 245 (less than 200 euros) and the Polar Vantage M (also less than 200 euros) to see which of the two offers better benefits.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

In terms of price and characteristics, they are very similar, and from two brands of total and full confidence. The Garmin catalog has many top-notch models, although this is surely one of the cheapest of all. Polar lags behind when it comes to variety.

There are details that make them two different models, such as a slight difference in cost. We tell you what they are.

Of the two, the Polar Vantage M is the cheapest

This sports watch is really complete, with a record of 130 sports activities, although it mainly focuses on running, measuring data in real time such as running power.

The price difference is small, but it does exist. It is not difficult to find the Vantage M for 149 euros, as right now, while the Garmin model rarely goes far from 200 euros.

This is explained by some differences in features that surely justify paying a little more for the Garmin.

The battery of the Polar gives a small plus compared to its rival

Another key advantage for Polar is that its model reaches 30 hours of battery life in training for “only” 26 hours of the Garmin.

Obviously, that doesn’t make the Polar Vantage M any better than the Garmin Forerunner 245 per se, as few people train for 30 hours straight, but it does translate into a few more days of battery life with normal use.

As it is somewhat cheaper, it is surely a very important factor.

However, the Garmin Forerunner measures VO2 Max and SpO2

This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

Despite costing a bit more, the Garmin Forerunner is more attractive to many users, and it is more complete.

It does measure two of the most important factors, such as VO2 Max and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), key elements to assess the state of your cardiovascular system.

More and more watches measure both VO2 Max and SpO2, although unfortunately not all sports models yet.

Both offer personalized workouts automatically

Depending on your performance, the rest period you take or your physical values, both watch models will offer you personalized advice and training.

They are training sessions, especially running and cycling, that adapt to what you can offer at all times.

With this they practically become personal wrist trainers.

The Polar Vantage M strap is somewhat lighter

Although they are similar, the Polar Vantage M strap is more breathable and lighter than the Garmin. That said, they both use the same material, so the difference doesn’t have to be capital.

Just in case, the two watches allow you to exchange their straps, so you can buy one made of another material if you need it.

