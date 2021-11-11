Follow the debate. And the NBA will live on it for the next few years. At least, until LeBron James retires. Yes indeed, the King is in his 19th season in the best league in the world and has not yet finished a career that is already extraordinary, but that will be valued in its fair measure when you say goodbye to basketball. The purists, those who defend the old game, continue to tip the balance towards His Airness, while the stars of the 90 vindicate their era by despising the previous one. But in the meantime, the game evolves and LeBron racks up record after record while Jordan, retired since 2003, can’t do the same.

One of the last to get wet on the subject was Shaquille O’Neal, who argued his reasons very well: “He wears four rings and is going to be the highest scorer in history”, assured the legend in statements collected by Lakers Daily. “He is the best of always, there is no doubt possible,” he has sentenced, fueling that constant debate that the NBA also lives on. And it seems that LeBron is in a position to at least feed the discussion and justify its existence. But of course, Shaquille’s was just one more opinion in a debate that does not seem, at the moment, to have an end.

But Shaquille’s opinion has not been the last. And although the pivot shared a team, with certain mishaps, with LeBron, Kevin Garnett did not. The power forward, a member of the Hall of Fame and one of the best in history in his position, has spoken with Michael Pina in GQ and his statements have also been collected by Lakers Daily, same medium that promoted Shaq’s. In said conversation. Garnett has reviewed the most important points of a career that faced LeBron up to 60 times (31-29 for the King) and has given his opinion on the eternal debate. One that seems to have no end.

“It’s a different level of respect,” Garnett said. “I look at Michael Jordan as a p … God. And I thought it was my version of basketball. And with LeBron, he was more like a little man. Here’s the little man growing up, and man, the little man is getting better than everyone! Dammit! “Garnett assured. The power forward had many confrontations against LeBron, but everyone remembers those of his time in the Celtics. Garnett prevailed, when the King was in his first stint with the Cavs, in the 2008 and 2010 semi-finals. LeBron, already in the Heat, won in the same series in 2011 and in the 2012 Conference finals. A great rivalry that allowed him to increase his legend.