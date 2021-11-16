That the Rockets are a disaster begins to be little doubt. The incorporation of Jalen Green, number two in the 2021 Draft, is serving little in terms of results. The rookie is not doing well and his teammates, most of them older, are not improving him in any obvious way. That leads to losses like the one on Monday night in Memphis. The local team took advantage of one of the worst games of the season by the opponent, which is to say, to have a placid night and close it with 136-102 on the scoreboard after having reached forty of advantage. The Rockets have not won in any away game so far and with performances like this, at this rate, what they will not let them is to return to their own pavilion.

In this context, there came a moment seen from two perspectives, the good and the bad. Santi Aldama, of the Grizzlies, and Usman Garuba, of the Rockets, coincided on the court. The two are going through a tough first year in their early stages, with hardly any opportunities to go out and play, and they could even see their faces on the floor. But at what cost, that’s the worst part. The coaches sent them to the front in what in the United States are known as the minutes of garbage, those of little importance, those of the result without variation, those of the least common. The two, stars of the Spanish U-18 who won European gold a couple of years ago, faced each other in the worst case scenario. Garuba, 5 points in 9 minutes; Aldama, 4 points in 6 minutes. That is what happened if we take it to the personal terrain, in the collective the two are on two different planes.

The Grizzlies got their heads fixed after three straight losses. The effect of the Rockets was that, to put a smile on the rival. The meeting had no history, as can be seen. Those from Texas were only intoned in the second quarter, when the distance was already in the twenties. The night was also good practice for two ex-injured: Jaren Jackson, who has not yet built up enough strength to be dominant, and Dillon Brooks, who is adjusting after returning last week. A testing ground in which the Spanish also participated, but that was at the top of the night. The defense of the Silas men allowed Memphis to be above 50% accuracy in field shots, in many plays without wanting to be opposition, and the image greatly damages a franchise that had hopes of being able to add victories knowing that its main objective is only the management of new talent. Ja Morant (22 + 6 + 6) was the most outstanding player of the night, so placid for his own and so tortuous for the others.