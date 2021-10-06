Usman Garuba enjoyed a few minutes, but very effective, in his pre-season NBA debut with the Houston Rockets, who beat the Washington Wizards 125-119. The former Real Madrid player was a key player in the six minutes and 20 seconds he was on the track at the Toyota Center in Houston. He contributed five points, being perfect on field goals, with a basket and a triple that allowed the Rockets to start the comeback after being down 91-98 with 9:44 minutes to go.

That’s when Rockets coach Stephen Silas decided for Garuba to take the field and make his NBA debut. The presence of the pivot of Azuqueca (Guadalajara) gave greater mobility to the offensive game of the Rockets, which also began to defend better. Then with 7:40 minutes to go, Garuba’s first basket came, a penetration assisted by Armoni Brooks for the 97-107 quarter.

But it would be his monumental triple with 4:30 left to play that allowed the Rockets to tie the score at 111 and, although later the Wizards were ahead again with a partial of 115-116, the Houston team tied it at 117 and from then on they always scored the decisive goals that gave him the advantage and ensured victory. Garuba, who returned with 3:29 left to play, finished with 2-for-2 shots to the basket, captured a defensive rebound and lost a ball.

Kevin Porter Jr. was the one who was in charge of directing the comeback and the victory of the Rockets. The shooting guard with 25 points, including five triples, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, topped a list of four players who had double-digit numbers at the end of the game played at the Toyota Center in front of 11,495 fans. Rookie Jalen Green, selected No. 2 by the Rockets in the last college draft, responded with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Nevertheless, did not have his best scoring inspiration when he missed 10 of 14 field goals, including the six he made from outside the perimeter. Another of the Rockets’ new acquisitions during the summer break, Daniel Theis, started as the starter, chipping in 12 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.

While for the Wizards, also plagued with new faces, but under the direction of point guard Raúl Neto, had guard Bradley Beal as their leader with 18 points and topped the list of six players, including five incumbents, who achieved two-digit numbers. Aaron Holiday finished with another 17 points as the second leading scorer.