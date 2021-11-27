Gary Oldman is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, and it is well known that the interpreter goes to extreme situations to do justice to the roles he accepts. Of course, this way of approaching the work is not uncommon and everything they get to do in the process becomes an anecdote that is part of the projects to the point that sometimes they overshadow the film itself. We all already know what Jared Leto did for Suicide Squad – 25% and that ended up damaging the expectations of the adaptation. On the other hand, Daniel Day-Lewis, who is the best example of the method actor, crossed so many limits that he was exhausted to the point of retirement.

In Oldman’s case we know how much he smoked to play Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hours – 86%, or the state of mind you reached for your job at Hannibal – 39%. Now, thanks to an element of the cast, we know a new curiosity about his process to transform into Dracula in the Francis Ford Coppola film. For many, this director’s cut is the best adaptation of Bram Stoker’s work, despite the significant changes they made to the relationship between the protagonists and the main character’s past.

Cary Elwes, who in the film played Lord Arthur Hollywood, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Oldman did not live with the rest of the cast and that he slept in a coffin every night during the filming of Bram Stoker’s Dracula – 79%:

Gary slept in a coffin every night, that’s how seriously he took it. He was cut off from all of us, by choice. So we first met him on set during rehearsals and then we never saw him again.

The actor also explained that the director himself supported Oldman’s decision to walk away from the cast so that the character would remain isolated. The idea was that Gary oldman know how his character felt living so many years alone and separated from the love of his life:

Francis believes that the longer the cast spends together, the more time it will show on screen. So he made all the vampire hunters live on one property and poor Gary [Oldman] had to live alone.

This kind of attitude served the role and Coppola’s particular vision very well, although it caused problems with Winona Ryder. The actress was quite famous at the time and helped Oldman get the role. The two became close during rehearsals, but they fought during filming and their relationship never improved. No one knows exactly what happened, but many remember the actress crying and walking away from the actor for the rest of the production.

Much has been said about this matter, because under current perspectives, critics believe that Ryder was verbally abused during filming. The actress says that Coppola asked the rest of the male cast to insult her to make her cry in one scene, Keanu Reeves being the only one who refused. For his part, the director once claimed that he never did such a thing, but that he did ask Oldman to constantly improvise horrible and unpleasant comments to disturb all the actors.

Be that as it may, the performance of Gary oldman as the Count remains one of the most popular and has become an example to follow with whom he is always compared to other actors in the role. The actor’s style, which sometimes feels exaggerated but always intense, has allowed him to stand out with characters like Zorg in The Fifth Element – 71%, Stansfield in The Perfect Killer – 72% or Sid in Sid and Nancy – 92%.

