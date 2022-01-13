Updated Thursday, 13 January 2022 – 12:37

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, allocated a total of 109,108.47 euros to the ‘Toy Strike’ campaign, which was developed last December to sensitize the population about the importance of play in childhood development and the negative impact of sexist advertising.

The total cost of this campaign has been provided to Servimedia through a response from the Transparency Portal, to which this news agency requested the total budget allocated to the ‘Toy Strike’.

In this regard, Consumption details that the total cost of the campaign was 109,108.47 euros. This amount includes the 78,650.00 euros allocated to the conception and design of the initiative; 25,410.00 euros for the purchase of spaces in communication media and advertising media; and 5,048.47 euros for the opening ceremony of the campaign and the festive day that took place on December 12 at the Puppet Theater of the Retiro park in Madrid.

The campaign began on December 9 with the broadcast of a video featuring toys, in which toys symbolically called for a strike “to claim their right to play with 100% of boys and girls, not just 50% of the children. “. This recording was supported by the posting of posters in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville with the motto ‘Huelga de juguetes. Playing has no gender. ‘

In this sense, the Garzn department explains that “the campaign of the Ministry of Consumption on gender stereotypes in toy advertising was carried out by contracting the creativity, design, realization and production service (file number 2021JAk00032), awarded to the company MRM Worldwide, SA on November 24, 2021 for a total amount of 78,650.00 euros (taxes included) “.

In addition, was carried out “the contracting of the service for the purchase of spaces in communication media and other advertising support for the dissemination of the campaign (file number 2021JAk00033) “, awarded to the company MEDIA Diamond, SL on December 10, 2021 for a total amount of 25,410.00 euros (taxes included)”.

According to Consumption, “the first contract included the creativity, design, realization and production of the campaign through an action of notoriety and its expression in a campaign video in different formats, while the second included the strategy and planning of the purchase. of spaces, the adaptation of creativity, the hiring of advertising spaces, technical advice, monitoring and control of the campaign “.

