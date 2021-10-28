Updated Thursday, October 28, 2021 – 11:54

Regulate advertisements for these products on television, press and social media

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, presents the Hijos del Azcar campaign this Saturday.

Brands of products such as chocolate confectionery, chocolates, energy bars, cakes, pastry products, juices and energy drinks and ice cream may not be advertised on television during children’s hours or in print media and social networks.

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, announced this Thursday details about the royal decree in which it works to regulate the advertising of certain foods considered unhealthy that are aimed at children or consumed mainly by them.

Be a royal decree (not royal decree law) that They expect it to be approved and launched next year and regulate the advertising of food and beverages directed at children under 16 years of age both on television and in traditional media as well as on social media, where “this advertising is a clear vector of consumption of these foods by the child public”.

There is currently a self-regulation code, the Paos Code, in force since 2015, for advertising aimed at children’s advertising. This code, Garzn has said, “has been found not to work effectively.”

Because this self-regulation code will be replaced by another that directly regulates advertising aimed at children following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Social networks

The minister stressed the importance of social networks, because children “receive a large amount of advertising that encourages unhealthy consumption that is harmful to health.”

The elements of the rule will be known in the coming days and months, according to the minister.

On television, for example, there will be a reinforced protection schedule, that regulate when this type of announcement cannot be broadcast. It cannot be done before, during or after programs aimed at children, or on channels specifically aimed at them.

Neither in mobile applications aimed at this population sector, nor in movie theaters where children’s movies are screened. Also It will be prohibited in print media directed at minors under 16 years of age nor in the generalists with specific sections for them.

According to the WHO criteria, there are five categories for which advertising will not be allowed in these sections: chocolate confectionery products, energy bars, cakes, pastry products, juices and energy drinks and ice cream.

In the rest of the products “depend on more complex nutritional profiles because it depends on the ingredients”.

Control and compliance, the sanctioning regime, corresponds to Competition, which has among its powers to supervise the correct functioning of the audiovisual market.

Protection

“We seek to be able to protect boys and girls from these consumption habits. It was necessary to take this step to go from self-regulation to regulation through a royal decree,” said Garzn, who recalled that “this is a serious problem of public health that refers to the most vulnerable population “.

According to the reports that Consumption handles, the obesity rate for children between the ages of six and nine is 17% and 23% are overweight.

Garzn has appeared with the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, who reinforce these regulations with their own measures, such as prohibiting advertising in public spaces, such as marquees, for example. “It is normalized that these products have such an easy and immediate access to advertising. The paradigm shift is essential,” he pointed out.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more