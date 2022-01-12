01/12/2022 at 03:25 CET

Europa Press

The minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, He has assured this Tuesday that he sees “contradictions” in the PSOE on the question of macro meat farms, recalling that he supported a moratorium by the autonomous government of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca against these projects, and has indicated that he does not feel disavowed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who regretted the controversy for his statements.

In an interview in La Sexta, Garzón has criticized that the Castilian-La Mancha president, Emiliano García-Page, attacked him with “ferocity” and with ways in politics that he does not share. Thus, he has reiterated that he does not feel unauthorized by Sánchez. “I firmly believe that it is the line that a progressive government has to follow,” he stressed. The minister has reiterated that his interview in the British newspaper is “impeccable” and has been convinced to “follow this line of work” with regard to this sector.

Garzón has clarified that “extensive, social and family livestock” is sustainable and serves to “protect the territory and establish population.” In his opinion, this model “is threatened by macro-farms”, which “promote climate change”, and has made the meat lobby “build” a hoax around his words. Thus, he has accused the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, of being “the candidate of the macro-farms” warning him that this “is going to go wrong” because in his region there is a “proliferation” of these projects that are ” threatening life “in these territories. “Mañueco says that they do not exist, denying a problem. It is a strategy of the extreme right,” said the minister.

Regarding the statements of the Chief Executive, Garzón has said that he is not accredited to assess them, although has raised “contradictions” within the PSOE on the macro farms. At this point, he explained that he applauded the socialist government of Castilla-La Mancha for the moratorium in Cuenca against these projects. “The surprise came when President Page attacked me fiercely and in ways that I cannot share in politics. I cannot resolve these kinds of issues how they have happened,” said the head of Consumption, who recalled that the Castilian-La Mancha president He was not “very satisfied” with the coalition that was formed with United We Can in the central Executive.

Support from Yolanda Díaz

Garzón has also influenced that does not feel unauthorized by Sánchez after his interview in ‘The Guardian’ and has defended that this should be the “line that a progressive government has to follow.” Thus, he has acknowledged that he has not spoken with the president after the controversy, but with the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, who conveyed that he agreed with his words about livestock. However, the minister has pointed out that he did exchange views with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, and has insisted that the debate should be about what he said and not about “hoax and lies” that, in his opinion, have created the right “by imitating the strategies of Trump and Bolsonaro.”

Finally, he has asked to get used to the differences between the two parties of the coalition and has indicated that he does not see his position at the head of the Ministry of Consumption in danger, although he does not depend on him.