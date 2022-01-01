01/01/2022 at 16:05 CET

.

The year 2022 starts with increases in regulated natural gas rates (TUR) and of the highways dependent on the General State Administration, as well as the price of postage stamp Y good part of the usual shopping basket, infected by rising business costs.

Will also bring increases in pensions, salaries of public employees and, predictably, the minimum wageor, but all of them will be lower than the rise in inflation that closes 2021 at 6.7%, the highest rate since March 1992, driven by the long-awaited recovery and the historical rebound in energy in 2021.

Energy marked the evolution of prices during the past year and it is foreseeable that it will continue to do so at least in the first months of 2022.

The Government is counting on this and has extended until April, included, the tax and charge reductions approved in 2021 to try to prevent rising energy prices from becoming an unsustainable burden for families, the self-employed and companies.

Thus, the charges and tolls that are charged on the electricity bill (and that before the reductions of the last quarter of 2021 could easily account for half of the bill) fall by around 30% and 4.6% respectively from this Saturday, which will translate into at least a discount of 7 euros per month in an average household.

In any case, light starts 2022 at prices never seen before in the wholesale market and the futures markets do not foresee a decline until at least the second quarter, while the gasoline around 1.5 euros per liter, close to its all-time high, which in turn makes the products and services offered by companies more expensive.

Gas will rise “only” by 5% thanks to the fact that the Government has limited the rise to also avoid damaging excessively the pockets of those who consume it.

With the price of gas soaring in international markets, regulated natural gas rates (TUR) start the year with a rise of 5.48% compared to January 2021. If the cost of raw material had not been limited to 15%, the annual bill would have increased by 83.62%.

The price of the butane cylinder will be revised on January 18, but 2022 is already starting, being 5% more expensive, after the last quarterly review, which came into effect on the third Tuesday in November, in what was its sixth consecutive increase.

That 5% increase is the maximum allowed, although if this cap did not exist, it would have increased by 13.45%.

Transportation

The price of cars will rise in January between 800 and 1,000 euros on average Because this Saturday ends the six-month freeze -approved last June- of the sections of the registration tax.

The rates of the highways dependent on the General State Administration rise as of today by 1.97%, in accordance, fundamentally, with the consumer price index (CPI), although, exceptionally, the tolls of four – the AP-7, the AP-6, the AP-46 and the AP-9 – have an additional increase .

On the AP-7, Alicante-Cartagena, the rise is 2.99%; in the AP-6, Villalba-Adanero, 2.84%; on the AP-46, in the Alto de Las Pedrizas-Málaga section, and on the AP-9, El Ferrol-Portuguese border, 2.99% in both cases.

For the highways managed by the State Society of Land Transport Infrastructures (Seittsa), the rates approved in December 2018 remain in force.

In addition, a total of 550 kilometers of roads that were toll roads a year ago are now free, having passed into the hands of the State.

In air transport, Aena’s five-year plan for 2022-2026 sets a rate freeze that the airport manager will charge the airlines in the next five years.

What’s more, Enaire will keep air navigation rates below 2019 levels until 2024.

The interurban bus will have the same rise as the average CPI of 2021, which will be applied from the second quarter of the year.

Housing and food

The price of housing (which in 2021 rose 4.3%, according to Tinsa) will rise by around 4% in 2022, according to the CaixaBank research service, while the rentals, which in 2021 fell an average of 4.5%, according to Idealista, could stop falling.

The rise in electricity and fuel prices and raw materials will also translate into 2022 a rise in staples, which in 2021 were already more than 3% more expensive.

Telecommunications and Post

Strong competition in the telecommunications sector and its innovative pace favor the downward revision of rates, although companies manage to maintain or raise revenue by bundling their services.

On the contrary, the postal mail will go up. The stamp for ordinary national letter, the most used product, will be more expensive five cents, up to 0.75 euros.

Salaries and pensions

Slightly more than 9.9 million contributory pensions will increase by 2.5% and the minimum retirement pension will be 721.7 euros per month, while the maximum will be 2,819.1 euros.

Minimum and non-contributory pensions, as well as the minimum vital income (IMV) will increase by 3% Y salaries of public employees, 2%, while the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) begins the frozen year.