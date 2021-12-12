Updated on Sunday, 12 December 2021 – 13:17

Repsol and Cepsa accelerate the installation of photovoltaic panels at their service stations to supply themselves with clean energy and sell surpluses to the electrical grid.

Repsol gas station in the center of Madrid. Starbucks coffee, package pickup and € 400,000 investment in chargers: how gas stations adapt to the green revolution

The large Spanish oil companies are setting out to conquer the sun with ambitious plans to install photovoltaic panels in their gas station networks.

Repsol now has a total of 272 service stations equipped with self-consumption facilities and aims to exceed the figure of 400 in 2022. For its part, Cepsa has signed this week with Redexis an alliance to install photovoltaic panels in all the stations of its network before 2023. Currently, these panels have already been installed in 75 service stations and both companies plan to finish 2021 with more than 200 photovoltaic installations executed.

These facilities allow both groups to be self-sufficient with clean energy and to pour surpluses that they do not consume into the electricity grid, which increases their presence in the electricity market as new generators with the capacity to stand up to the large electricity groups.

Repsol is the operator with the largest presence in Spain, with more than 3,500 service stations distributed throughout the country -in addition to another more than 400 in Portugal-, followed by Cepsa, which operates more than 1,800 throughout the Iberian Peninsula.

Repsol’s strategy and self-consumption are not limited only to its gas stations. The company, which seeks to transform its business model from oil to multi-energy, launched its program in 2019 Solify, a product aimed at individuals and SMEs ‘turnkey’ launched that includes from the management of licenses and legalization procedures of the installation, to the assembly of the panels, as well as the remote monitoring of the installation to ensure that it is always in perfect state.

The group that leads Josu Jon Imaz has set the goal of being a net zero emissions company by 2050, with 1.2 million customers in the electricity and gas market and a total installed capacity of 1.7 gigawatts (GW) in renewable electricity generation assets .

For 2025, the energy company sets an installed capacity target of 6 GW, compared to the 5.2 GW that it foresees in the strategic plan that it launched in November of last year.

For their part, Cepsa and Redexis plan to use more than 40,000 high-tech photovoltaic panels with a production capacity of more than 32,800 megawatt hours per year, the equivalent of annual energy consumption of 11,000 homes.

These panels will serve to supply Cepsa’s service stations during the day, while the surplus will be dumped into the distribution network, thus optimizing the global energy efficiency of the facilities and allowing 100% of the service station network to consume renewable electricity.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more