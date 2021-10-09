10/09/2021

Act. At 12:29 CEST

The French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) he was the fastest this Saturday, ahead of the Red Bulls, in the third and last free practice for the Turkish Grand Prix, the sixteenth of the Formula One World Championship, held in wet conditions at Istanbul Park; where it rained at the beginning of it.

Gasly covered, with an intermediate tire -the one used by all in this last session-, the 5,338 meters of the track located in the Asian part of Istanbul in one minute, 30 seconds and 447 thousandths, 164 less than Dutch Max Verstappen, in a test in which the other Red Bull, the Mexican Sergio perez, finished third, 237 thousandths behind the French.

Carlos Sainz, with a best time of 1’31”262, has beaten Charles Leclerc by more than two tenths to finish fourth. Fernando Alonso, for his part, he was only two thousandths behind the Monegasque, in sixth place with the Alpine.

The qualifying session, which will order the starting grid of the race this Sunday – scheduled for 58 laps, to complete a route of 309.3 kilometers – will be held from three in the afternoon (two in the afternoon, in Spanish peninsular time).

GP Turkey. Free Practice 3:

1. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’30 “447

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’30 “611

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’30 “684

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’31 “262

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’31 “543

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’31 “545

7. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’31 “572

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’31 “981

9. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’31 “996

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’32 “089

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’32 “097

12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’32 “111

13. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’32 “228

14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’32 “270

15. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’32 “314

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’33 “348

17. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’33 “425

18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 “636

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’35 “681

20. George Russell (Williams) ST