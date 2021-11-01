11/01/2021 at 16:16 CET

Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol, the Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge and other well-known sports stars today called on world leaders for concrete action to stop climate change, in a video message broadcast by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on its official YouTube channel.

The video, two minutes long and with the participation of athletes who participated this year in the Tokyo Games, is released to coincide with the start of the Glasgow Climate Change Summit, considered by many to be decisive in preventing global warming. reach catastrophic levels in the future.

Other familiar faces, like the trampoline jumper Tom daley, the tennis player Andy Murray (both British) or the New Zealand T-shirt Emma Twigg, call on leaders to view the Glasgow summit as a unique opportunity to decide the global response to the climate crisis.

The IOC itself recently announced that it will cut carbon dioxide emissions from Olympic events by 50 percent before the end of this decade.

And starting in 2030, the committee will require all Olympic Games that have negative carbon emissions, that is, that these be more than offset by measures to absorb greenhouse gases.