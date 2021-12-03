12/03/2021 at 21:16 CET

If Marc Gasol dreamed of a debut at Bàsquet Girona, surely the script was going to be similar to what ended up happening in Fontajau. The pivot did not accuse anything of inactivity and dominated his first duel in the LEB Oro against Huesca La Magia (89-47) with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 39 valuation in which it was also the debut as a coach owned by Jordi Sargatal.

Gasol, president and now also a Girona player, reappeared in Fontajau, after playing in the same city with Akasvayu between 2006 and 2008, he showed his magic before the gaze of 4,000 fans. The pivot left the starting lineup and played a decisive role in putting an end to the terrible dynamics of Girona, with seven consecutive defeats.

Huesca, bottom with only one victory, was presented as the ideal rival to break the current bad streak and for Fontajau to live a great party, and the Girona team was indisputably superior from the first quarter, which finished with a clear 24 to 9 on the scoreboard.

The distances continued to grow in the second quarter until reaching the break with 41-21 (17-12), with a very dominating Gasol in the paint. The ’33’ returned to the changing rooms with six points, four in the first quarter and two in the second, and with eleven rebounds: one offensive and ten defensive, half of his team (10) and almost the same as all of Huesca (12).

In the second half, Gasol celebrated Girona’s first five points in the third quarter, in which Jordi Sargatal’s team established its maximum advantage at 34 points (62-28). In the last period it grew to the final 42 (89-47).

Gasol, 36 -37 in January- closed the game with seven points in the third quarter and six in the last, to finish with a PIR of 39, on his return to Spanish basketball after more than a decade in the NBA.

DATA SHEET:

89 – Girona Basketball (24 + 17 + 25 + 23): Vila (12), Jawara (8), Vecvagars (7), Franch (10) and Gasol (19) -starting five-; Sevillano (11), Sàbat (6), Sorolla (6), Schaftenaar (4), Stürup (4), Pereira (2) and Cosialls.

47 – Levitec Huesca La Magia (9 + 12 + 14 + 12): Alonso (5), Van Oostrum (3), Lafuente (6), Rowan (5) and Etxeguren (2) -starting five-; Casanova (7), Fernández (7), Urdiain (6) and Mara (4), Stosic (2) and Gella.

Referees: Mas, Esteve and Cervantes.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the tenth round of the LEB Oro league, played at the Fontajau pavilion, in Girona.