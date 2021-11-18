11/18/2021 at 1:21 PM CET

.

The price of gasoline has returned to increase this week by 0.2% to register its third highest price in history, while diesel has stabilized after increasing only 0.1% in the last seven days, despite marking a new annual high.

According to the data released this Thursday by the Oil Bulletin of the European Union (EU), gasoline is sold this week at an average of 1,513 euros per liter, while diesel does it at 1,385 euros.

With this new promotion, the eleventh in a row, gasoline is at levels that were not recorded in the historical series since the week of September 10, 2012, when it was paid at 1,519 euros, while diesel was not so expensive (1,397 euros) since the week of September 18. September of that same year.

A) Yes, gasoline has marked its third highest price in history this week, and is located just 0.6% below its all-time high, which reached the week of September 3, 2012 after registering a price of 1,522 euros.

For its part, el diesel is paid about 4% less than when it marked its all-time high, in the same week as gasoline, at 1,445 euros.

With current prices, filling an average tank of 55 liters with gasoline costs more than 83 euros, while with diesel it exceeds 76 euros.

After this new rise, both fuels maintain the upward trend that began in November 2020, almost a year ago, and was only slowed down last August, in the middle of summer, coinciding with the increase in mobility registered on Spanish roads.

Since the beginning of 2021, gasoline has become almost 28% more expensive, compared to 30% that diesel has done.Therefore, filling the tank today costs 18 euros more than when the year started if it is done with gasoline, and 17 euros more if diesel is chosen.

In the last month, both gasoline and diesel have increased their price by 2%, while in the comparison with the same week of 2020, when mobility restrictions were still in force due to the pandemic, gasoline costs 31% more and diesel has become 35% more expensive.