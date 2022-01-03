

Knowing which products are going to go up in price, could help you prepare so as not to affect your finances.

Photo: StockSnap / Pixabay

This year 2022 will be accompanied by some increases in the prices of various products. Next, we share some of the ones that might interest you the most.

Gasoline

Even though gas prices have risen 58.1% over the past year, you should expect them to go up even more. This is expected to happen in some states such as Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky..

Depending on where you live, there can be big price differences at different service stations. Even if the difference in price per gallon doesn’t seem like much, you could save hundreds of dollars a year by always going for the cheapest you can find.

Meal

Going to the grocery store won’t be cheap this year. Staples like eggs, meat and milk will not increase in price, but products like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo will increase in price., this mainly due to problems in the supply chain. Even Oreo cookies, Ritz cookies and Sour Patch Kids will cost more this 2022. These are expected to have a 7% increase at the beginning of the year, according to CNBC.

In these cases, it is best to be attentive to the offers of the week to stock up as much as you can. Keep in mind that many stores offer discount coupons both on their websites and in some magazines. You can also use a credit card that rewards you for buying food in stores.

Clothing

Although clothing sales are expected to increase this year, the pressures on stores in the supply chain will cause prices to rise by up to 10% or more in 2022.

In order not to throw your finances out of balance when buying clothes, before buying something new, sell your old clothes.

Automobiles

New car prices are at an all-time high, while used car and truck prices are up 31.4% more compared to last year, making this not the best time to buy a car. car.

In these cases, what is best for you is to exchange your old car. This way you could get a better price.

Computers and electrical appliances

Computers, televisions, and video game consoles have been hit hard by chip shortages and that means there is much less inventory, making it basically impossible to buy a video game console.

Keep in mind that some of the best deals of the year will be on Super Bowl Sunday, when retailers downgrade last year’s models to make room for this year’s sales.

