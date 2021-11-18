11/18/2021 at 22:02 CET

Marta Cervera

The constructions of Gaudi are the main claim of Barcelona. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, more than 10 million people visited its buildings. Almost five million people (4,717,796) visited the Sacred Family, and three million loose (3,145,349) went to Park Güell, both in the first two places in the ranking of Barcelona ‘attractions’, at a considerable distance from the Barça Museum, in third place with just over a million and a half visitors ( 1,661,156). And in seventh place of the most visited spaces is La Pedrera, which adds another million (1,080,519), and in ninth place is Casa Batlló (1,065,222). These are data from the report on tourist activity prepared by the Barcelona City Council.

Despite the council’s efforts to attract tourists to other areas of the city, Gaudí is still king. “Gaudí is very powerful, as is the case with the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre or the Empire State,” acknowledges Xavier Marcé, Councilor for Tourism and Creative Industries. For some years those responsible for the city council try to organize and diversify the offer to avoid the overcrowding of the city center. “Decongesting the city and diversifying the flow of visitors is our goal,” explains Marcé. Diverting tourism to areas such as Poblenou, the 22 @ -where new tourist bus routes will pass, now with low performance due to the covid-, or towards the Montjuïc mountain with all its museums and natural landscapes are alternatives that will enhance.

Greater control

But since the fever for Gaudí does not disappear but going to more it will be necessary to better manage the places with greater flows and concentration of people. “We rely on European funds to promote and improve the ticket digitization process, which could reduce the queues of people waiting in the street by 20%.” And they will dedicate part of those funds to “great cultural projects in the districts”, although the pull of a creation factory in front of La Pedrera, for example, is more than doubtful.