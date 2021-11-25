11/25/2021 at 06:31 CET

The move to the second round depends on winning or winning against Bayern Munich with the first place secured. But a fearsome and insatiable painting, after all. Those of Xavi have returned to dominate and generate a lot more than his rival, but this time it has not served. 0-0 at the Camp Nou against Benfica.

Lots of green shoots, yes. And one of them has its own name, Gavi. The Andalusian midfielder is emerging as the total dominator of the Blaugrana midfield and against Benfica he showed it once again. Gavi completed 97% of his passes (34/35), his highest success rate in an official match.

What’s more, participated in four auctions (two attempts and two key passes), equaling his best mark which was in the draw at the Camp Nou against Alavés, with one attempted and three key passes.

Busquets, a total partner

Another one that seems to have resurfaced with the arrival of Xavi is Sergio Busquets. The one from Badía completed 14 recoveries against Benfica, his best record in a single game with Barça this season in any competition and has equaled his best record in a Champions League match, 14 against PSV in November 2018.

14 – Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸 has completed 14 recoveries against Benfica, his best record in the same match with @FCBarcelona_is this season in any competition and has equaled his best mark in a match of @LigadeCampeones (14 v PSV in November 2018 ). Lung. pic.twitter.com/d9IHVFuOjZ – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 23, 2021

The center of the field has also undoubtedly changed with the arrival of Xavi. Busquets continues to take center stage thanks to its tactical intelligence and De Jong is growing again. Nico and Gavi, more advanced, they are cheeky, and at the same time, they absorb like a sponge what the technician asks them: mobility in the interiors, arrival, that they do not think about it when shooting and that they leave the skin.