10/26/2021 at 8:15 AM CEST

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Gavi, played his first Clásico as a first-team player and became the youngest to do so as a starter on the Ronald Koeman board. At 17 years and 80 days, he has surpassed Pedri González (17 years and 334 days) in this regard and continues to burn in stages at a dizzying rate at the Barça club.

The Sevillian, who has earned the trust of Ronald Koeman after completing a fantastic preseason, He has played a total of 11 matches between all competitions and has become the team’s fourth midfielder behind Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong and Pedri González. Precisely because of the canary’s injury he has had many more minutes starting from the starting eleven.

1 – At 17 years and 80 days, Gavi 🇪🇸 has become the youngest player to debut in # ElClásico as a starter in @LaLiga in the 21st century, surpassing the previous record of @Pedri González just one year ago (17 and 334). Delusion. pic.twitter.com/lOI9uspAQL – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2021

The youth squad has lived two hectic months since the official season started: He has settled in the first team, he has been called up with the Spanish senior team to play the UEFA Nations League and last weekend he played his first classic as a starter. At just 17 years old, the midfielder has reached a market value of 25 million euros.

A painful loss at home in El Clásico

The azulgranas could not overcome Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on the last day of LaLiga and certified their fifth consecutive Clásico without winning and their fourth defeat in the last four direct confrontations.. The culé team is in ninth position with a total of 15 points and aggravates the situation of the coach on the bench.

Ronald Koeman’s team has four victories, three draws and two defeats, in addition to a pending match against Sevilla, in the first ten days of LaLiga. In the Champions League, on the other hand, the victory by the minimum against Dinamo Kiev alleviated the qualifying situation of the team after the goals conceded against Bayern (0-3) and Benfica (3-0).