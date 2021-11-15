11/15/2021 at 11:52 CET

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Gavi, completed his best game so far with Spain at a crucial moment for the future of Luis Enrique’s men. CWith a total of five dribbles out of eight, he became the player with the best record in this regard in any match in the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup..

The Sevillian, who is one of the great names in code Barcelona of the 2021/22 season, played 89 minutes and registered a 92% success in the pass with 68 of 74 attempts during the entire match. What’s more, won a total of 10 individual duels despite the cobweb that the Swedish team wove in the midfield.

5 – Gavi 🇪🇸 against Sweden the player who completed the most dribbles in a match for Spain in this qualifying phase for the World Cup in # Qatar2022 (five), and the second in the entire era Luis Enrique after Adama Traoré (nine in Ukraine in the Nations League). Skill @ SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/moDCxhsdbK – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 15, 2021

The Barça squad completed his fourth international appearance with the absolute of Spain and endorsed the strong bet of Luis Enrique with a great exhibition. He made his debut in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League and has started in all the games played so far: he played 83 minutes against Italy, 75 against France, 65 against Greece and 90 against Sweden.

The irruption of Gavi generates illusion in the Camp Nou

Gavi is one of the proper names in the 2021/22 season at FC Barcelona. He made his debut at the hands of Ronald Koeman and since then he has established himself as an important player in the first team squad despite being only 17 years old.. He has played a total of 15 official matches between all competitions and has an assist.

The player is experiencing a particularly noteworthy final stretch of 2021: has established himself as a capital player in Barcelona and in the national team and is destined to be one of the most differential names in the next decade. Together with Nico, Gavi is one of the most exciting projects at the Camp Nou.