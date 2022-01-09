01/09/2022 at 10:09 CET

Gavi suffered his first expulsion in the Barcelona first team this Saturday. It sounds strange because the truth is that the young Spanish midfielder emerged with a clear problem with the cards. In his first six games with the Barcelona shirt he received three yellows and it gave the feeling that it could have been someone else.

Gavi tends to take risks in the entrances and, above all, he does not measure the times. His first three yellow cards with Barcelona all came before minute 25 match, which left him in a very difficult position for the rest of the match and without the possibility of taking risks.

After this record, the midfielder improved. Seven consecutive league games without seeing yellow card. It seemed that the inertia of the first days had passed and that the 17-year-old had finally found calm. But he’s back to his old ways. With the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench, the most controversial Gavi has returned.

In the last five games he has received four yellow cards. In minute 74 against Osasuna, in minute 77 against Sevilla and the real problem came against Granada. He saw a yellow early again, in the 22nd minute, and left his team with ten ten minutes from the end. An entry to Álex Collado that helped Barcelona not go from a draw to one and left two important points in their climb to the Champions League.

The one who aims to be one of the future midfielders of the Spanish team has a problem with the cards, but has a lot of time ahead to improve.