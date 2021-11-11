11/11/2021 at 21:44 CET

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Gavi, is the second player who has increased his market value the most in the 2021/22 season with a total of 25 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. After debuting this season with the first team and receiving a call from the national team, the player is one of the great sensations in the azulgrana team.

The Sevillian, who this season already has a total of 15 official matches as a first team player, is only behind Jack Grealish, one of Manchester City’s own names, with an increase of 35 million euros. The Briton signed from Aston Villa last summer market and has become Pep Guardiola’s main offensive speech.

The youth squad also shares the podium with Erling Haaland, who has suffered an increase of 20 million euros. The rest of the members of the list are: Florian Wirtz (+ € 20M), Jude Bellingham (+ € 15M), Thomas Lemar (+ € 15M), Yeremi Pino (+ € 15M), Jamal Musiala (+ € 12M), Ben White (+ € 12M) and Fiyako Tomori (+ € 12M).

The sensation of the season with Nico

The azulgrana is one of the proper names in the gray season of FC Barcelona together with Nico González, who have consolidated in the first team’s rotation and have enjoyed many minutes in the face of multiple absences in the medullary. The Spaniard has played a total of 13 games and was one of the most outstanding in Sergi Barjuan’s brief journey at the head of the team as an interim.

Both are two of the great hopes among the Culé fan, who with the arrival of Xavi Hernández as first coach has recovered the illusion: the one from Terrassa has come from Al-Saad and his football idea fits perfectly with the philosophy of the club.