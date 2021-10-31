10/31/2021 at 8:50 PM CET

1. MARTINA NAVRATILOVA

The winner of 18 individual Grand Slams was one of the most memorable tennis players of all time. The Czech player married Julia Lemigova, a Russian model much younger than her, in New York in 2014. Martina and Julia share life with the two daughters that the young woman had from a previous relationship. Navratilova has served as a sports commentator, coach and activist for LGTB rights. “There is still fear of coming out of the closet in the sports world, especially among men,” he always defended.

2. IAN TRORPE

Before Michael Phelps tyrannized the swimming world, the king of the pool was an Australian ‘torpedo’ named Ian Thorpe. The winner of nine Olympic medals – five of them gold – is considered the best freestyle swimmer of all time after getting wet in the categories of 100, 200 and 400 meters in Athens 2004. He retired when he was just 24 years old, apparently unmotivated. He then explained that he had lived a lie and that he was homosexual in a story that shook all of Oceania.

3. JASON COLLINS

The center became the first active NBA player to come out of the closet when in 2013 he declared his homosexuality in Sports Illustrated magazine. Collins, who also had a twin brother in the NBA named Jarron, played a total of 13 seasons as a professional in the best basketball league in the world, being a pioneer in this regard. It is curious that the player played one more season in his career after his announcement to dedicate himself to defending LGTB rights. He retired at the age of 35.

4. BREANNA STEWART

We don’t leave the basketball courts to look at the Breanna Stewart case. The one who for many is the best basketball player in the world – two-time NBA champion and once MVP at just 27 years old – decided to make public her relationship with former Spanish international Marta Xargay, with whom she shares a daughter named Ruby Mae. Stewart’s statement has opened the doors for many women in the basket world to ‘come out of the closet’.

5. MEGAN RAPINOE

From the excellence of Stewart to the excellence of Megan Rapinoe. The best soccer player in the world is also a reference for the LGTB community after making her homosexuality public in 2012. After several relationships that drew the attention of the American pink press, she finally married the legend of basketball and the Olympic world Sue Bird , who won his fifth gold with the United States team this past summer. Rapinoe is not far behind her partner having won the Ballon d’Or and all kinds of titles with the American national team.