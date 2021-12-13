Do you have to be very brave or very cowardly to leave a difficult family situation, adopt a new identity in another country and also assume the true sexual preference? Well, the woman in this story did it 46 years ago. This gay woman abandoned her autistic children and her husband to start a new life in the US and has no regrets. In the US, he remarried, had another daughter, and finally accepted his sexuality to marry his current wife.

The unidentified woman wrote on Reddit her story that she had not shared with anyone until now. “Honestly, I don’t feel guilty. I feel free“Said the woman who is 71 years old today. “I do not regret at all what I did,” he says.

Identified with the user “arloteroicka”, the woman narrated that in her native country she married a neighbor she named Dan. She was 16 and he was 18 in 1966. Although she confesses that she was not in love with the young man because she always knew he was a lesbian, family pressure led her to accept the marriage.

By the time she turned 20, “arloteroicka” already had four children. The first were twins who were born with severe autism, then a healthy daughter and finally a diabetic son, and the woman took full charge of all four. “I hated my life, I dreamed of leaving every day. I told a friend and she told me I should go, I took it seriously and started planning my escape, “he wrote in his story.

At the age of 25, he made the decision to leave his children with his mother and go to the United States embassy in his country, whose name he does not reveal. She came to the US as a refugee and without identity documents, so she started practically from scratch. She got a job, met another man, married him, and had a daughter. In 2010, when she was 60 years old, she divorced. He finally met his current wife and they got married in 2017.

Although she returned to make her life, the woman could not renounce her past, so she contacted her old friend in her native country to find out what had been the fate of her first family. “She told me that my whole family assumed that I was kidnapped and I died; she kept my secret all these years. My husband struggled to care for my children and they were taken to an orphanage. My husband died alone, thinking that I was dead and he promised never to marry again, “said the woman.

“I often think about what my life could have been if I had stayed or taken my children. Glad I was gone. I have never told anyone what I did, not my second husband, not my wife, not my daughter. Nobody knows”, Assures the woman. “I left them to die basically, and I don’t regret it for a single second because I love my life. I have a career, a home, a family that I love. I have secretly donated money to the orphanage they were sent to. I left and I don’t regret what I did. I would do it again because I am free ”, ends the shocking story.

While some Reddit users claim that the story posted on this forum is false, others narrated similar stories from close people: “I met a woman who was friends with my parents who escaped WWII and left behind a husband and two children. She never looked back. He had a whole other family. Easier to do before the Internet, ”wrote one. “It happened to my mom. Her mother, my grandmother, disappeared one day as a child to go live another life, leaving her husband and 3 children behind.. When my mother was a teenager, her father left too. So only my mother and her siblings supported each other, ”wrote another.

“From now on, when I think I am a bad person, I will remember this story and feel better about myself,” noted a third.

