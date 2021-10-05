10/05/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

It is another this season Valencia with Jose Bordalás at the helm of the ship. The Alicante coach has managed to inoculate the squad with his particular style and the fans once again show a grin. Without Gayà or Carlos Soler, however, the Che have only been able to add two points from the last 12 and this circumstance worries in the city of Turia, especially with the match against Barcelona just around the corner.

The good news for Valencianism and Bordalás is that both captains returned to exercise yesterday with the group and if there is not a setback in the injuries that they have overcome in principle, they will be available for the Camp Nou on October 17, right after the national team break.

Together with Gayà and Carlos Soler, who was injured in the game against Real Madrid, they also trained Cheryshev and Correia, who, like the two Spanish internationals, have dropped out in recent games due to physical problems.

All four players accelerated their recovery last week but had not yet joined the group. Bordalás already pointed out before last weekend’s clash in the Cádiz field that he hoped to have them after the national team break. If he repeats the work plan of the last league break, the coach could give his squad free for the weekend and start on Monday with the preparation of his visit to the Camp Nou, where Valencia hopes to hit the table against a Barça that he needs to win in order not to lose rope with Real Madrid and Atlético. The Che, for their part, have their sights set on the European positions, the goal of the season.