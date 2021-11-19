GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform, has announced the updates it will receive this week. Starting Thursday, 8 new titles will be available in the library, which already has more than 1,300 video games. Among the new additions, include installments of such well-known sagas as Assassins Creed, World of Tanks and The Last Stand.

With the new weekly update, NVIDIA has announced a new promotion, thanks to which users who purchase the 6-month Priority subscription or the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription will receive a free copy of Crysis Remastered. To acknowledge the trust of those who are already RTX 3080 members or who have made the reservation, NVIDIA will also provide them with a free copy of the Crytek game.

Also this week, GeForce NOW users who are followers of the Core title will be able to visit the digital world of Oberhasli. There, music lovers will have the opportunity to participate in the highly anticipated “Encore” event and concert, spearheaded by artist deadmau5.

Among the games coming to GeForce NOW this week are new releases, such as Combat Mission Cold War, The Last Stand: Aftermath, and Myth of Empires. Users of the NVIDIA cloud gaming platform will also be able to participate in the Icarus beta from Steam, which will take place this weekend.

Here’s the full list of games coming to GeForce NOW this week: Combat Mission Cold War (Steam) The Last Stand: Aftermath (Steam) Myth of Empires (Steam) Icarus (Steam) Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition (Ubisoft Connect) Core (Epic Games Store) World of Tanks (Steam) Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Steam)

GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that enables you to play PC video games on any device. It presents a free subscription and a paid one with advantages such as the possibility of activating ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS in compatible games, technologies typical of laptops and desktops with GeForce RTX graphics card.

Its library is connected to the most popular video game stores — including Steam and the Epic Games Store — and announces new additions every Thursday. GeForce NOW is available for PC, Mac, Android devices, and Android TV such as NVIDIA SHIELD, Chromebook, and iOS.