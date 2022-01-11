01/11/2022 at 7:41 PM CET

Drafting

Prensa Ibérica has appointed the journalist as director of El Periódico de España Gemma Robles to replace Fernando Garea, to whom the group is grateful for the work they have carried out in launching the project.

With a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and a specialist in political information, Robles has developed most of her professional career in The newspaper, which she joined in 2007 and in which, four years later, in 2011, she was appointed delegate of the Management in Madrid. Since September 2019, she is also deputy director.

Before joining El Periódico, he went through the economics and politics sections of Onda Cero and worked for the Europa Press agency.

Gemma Robles has been dedicated to political news for more than 20 years, following information from different parties and as a political correspondent covering information from the Government and the foreign activity of the Presidency of the Government.

“Steer now The newspaper of Spain It is an honor, but also a huge challenge. With humility and enthusiasm for coordinating a magnificent team of journalists, I accept the professional challenge of making the newspaper an essential reference point for the Spanish press & rdquor ;, he assures.

The journalist from Madrid, who currently participates as analyst in programs of TVE, La Sexta, Onda Madrid and TV3, having also passed through RNE, Cuatro and Telemadrid, highlights that “El Periódico de España has already made its way, pushed by the force of 1,200 journalists from Prensa Ibérica & rdquor; and he is grateful for the trust he receives “in a new stage in which – I anticipate it – ties with the rest of the group’s newspapers and the networking of more than twenty newsrooms & rdquor; will be further strengthened. “With this potential of resources we aspire to go where others do not go and tell what others do not, & rdquor ;, he concludes.