Terrible tragedy that has shaken the world of golf and that has occurred in the state of Georgia. The American player Gene Siller has been found dead in hole 10 of the Pinetree Country Club from Kennesaw after being the victim of an attack with a firearm. His body appeared lying on the ground, already lifeless.

This player, a professional and also an employee of this prestigious Georgia club, suffered this terrible attack when he approached a vehicle that looked suspicious to find out what was happening. At that moment, the driver shot him point-blank, killing him.

County police Cobb He arrived at the scene after receiving notice of a shooting at the golf course at around 2:20 p.m. Indeed, it was the event that ended the life of Gene Siller when he was the victim of several shots. Police arrived at the Pinetree Country Club and found the body of the golfer, according to a press release from the police department.

Picture of the police at the Pinetree Country Club

The vehicle Gene Siller had turned to to find out what he was doing there appears to be a white Ram 3500 pickup truck. Said truck was on the green and from there, the murderer fired on that player and club employee of only 41 years. He was shot in the head that cost him his life almost on the spot.

When the police arrived at the scene, the white van from which Gene’s murder had been perpetrated was still parked on the green. However, upon inspection, they realized that this terrible case would have even more travel. Inside they were able to find the bodies of two other people. In fact, it has been reported in recent hours that the body of one of those men is that of Paul pierson, owner of the white Ram 3500 pickup, as reported by CNN.

This tragedy has shocked the world of American golf and has already unleashed a multitude of reactions to demand that the investigation be reached to the end and to give all the necessary support to Gene Siller’s family and friends in these difficult moments afterwards. of this terrible murder.

The messages multiply

Siller, who at 41 years of age was still a professional golfer, began in 2007 to participate in tournaments of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Georgia. Since then he was a regular at large events such as the Governors Towne Club on Acworth. In addition, for two years he had been the director and instructor of the golf club where he has now been found dead after receiving a brutal attack. In his own club he was able to participate in tournaments as prestigious as the Yamaha Atlanta Open.

“Everyone in the GSGA We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gene Siller’s family and friends. “This was the heartfelt message that the Georgia Golf Association after knowing the news of his death.

For its part, Jim Richerson, president of the Professional Golfers Association of America he also wanted to say goodbye to this Gene Siller: “We are truly heartbroken to learn of the senseless murder that took place at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that claimed the life of PGA member Gene Siller.”

Follow the topics that interest you