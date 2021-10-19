Queretaro David ‘El General’ Cuéllar remains intractable and defeated double world champion Moisés Fuentes with a chilling knockout this Saturday night at the international Oasis Arena in Cancun, in a duel where the International crown of the World Boxing Council was also at stake.

The spectacular billboard presented by Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; in association with Cancún Boxing by Pepe Gómez, Boxing Time by Memo Rocha and BXSTRS Promotions, it was broadcast to the entire continent through the ESPN + signal.

In the main battle of the ballot where the sanitary protocols were rigorously enforced; The undefeated 19-year-old boxer fully complied and knocked out with an accurate left hand that literally turned off the lights of the former universal strawweight and light flyweight champion.

Fuentes used all the canvas covered in 32 professional fights and having faced 10 world champions to keep the impetuous ‘General’ at bay, who immediately threw the heaviest of his arsenal without weighing the consequences.

From the first round both showed their knuckle power, being Cuellar who obtained the best dividends by severely injuring Fuentes’ right eye, who courageously sought to do as much damage as possible with curved blows.

Cuellar’s power was present in the third chapter, with a right straight that if not for the ropes would have made Moy lose his vertical position, who was still trying to make a difference with a very orderly attack.

When the battle became highly contested, David’s hooked left hand exploded on Fuentes’s face, which was in very poor condition, causing the intervention of the medical team to safeguard his integrity, and Corregidora’s was declared the winner. , Querétaro at 2:11 of the sixth chapter achieving his victory number 20 as a professional.

The semifinal contest, a screaming clash resulted from the combination of knockers Cristopher ‘Pollo’ López de Guadalajara and Venezuelan Franklin Manzanilla, who contested the WBC International title of the super bantamweight division.

López was not intimidated by the power of the South American who in the fray visited the canvas twice; without being able to make a difference in his favor, because although he managed to make the Mexican fail, he did not manage to evade López’s attacks.

Alberto Mora, from the capital, made his professional debut with the right foot, by winning by the categorical way of knockout in an assault on Néstor Mejía, in a duel of the capital that was agreed to six rolls in super featherweight.

For the special event of the night, the Ukrainian left-hander Taras Shelestyuk extended his unbeaten streak to 19 victories after beating the tough Venezuelan Ernesto ‘Junior’ Spain in a fight where the Olympic medalist in London 2012 had to work hard to impose conditions on him South American spiky.

The undefeated local Pedro ‘Torito’ Tut kept his unbeaten label after winning the long route and unanimously against Jalisco Antonio Tostado in an eight-round match in the featherweight division.

In the pink gloves battle, the world champion Yesenia ‘La Niña’ Gómez scored a unanimous victory over the Mexican Itzayana ‘La Diva’ Cruz, in a battle where there was plenty of ferocity on the part of both fighters during the eight chapters.

The Parralense Óscar Duarte looked solid and won the victory by technical knockout in five rounds over the iron from Tamaulipas Iram ‘Chicanito’ Rodríguez, in what represented his first confrontation under the tutelage of four times world champion Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales; While quw in a duel agreed to seven rolls at middleweight, the Danish Simon ‘Vikingo’ Madsen knocked out Selim ‘Maravilla’ Martínez in seven rolls.

