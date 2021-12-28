12/28/2021 at 8:53 PM CET

The Generalitat was satisfied with the project that Valencia presented to it on Tuesday to resume the construction of the New Mestalla, although he admitted that now a plan must be studied and deepened that can allow the club save urban benefits that were granted in his day to change stadium through a Strategic Territorial Action (ATE).

The Consell began a process a few weeks ago to cancel the ATE in advance due to the delays of Valencia but left open the possibility of maintaining some or all of the urban benefits that were given to the club to make the plot of the current Mestalla more attractive.

Presidential sources pointed out that unlike the last meeting between the two, Valencia this time has presented a project with financial support (that of the money that the club will receive from the agreement between LaLiga and the CVC fund) but they stressed that it must be studied to see its feasibility.

Both parties have called for new meetings of a more technical nature. In fact, this Friday the Minister of Territori, Arcadi Spain, and the Minister of Economy, Rafa Climent, will participate in another meeting with several general directors of the club.

The president of Valencia, Anil murthy, was very satisfied with the meeting and said that “in the concept & rdquor; there is already an “agreement & rdquor ;. The leader assured that it was “more than productive, a serious meeting. We will continue with other team meetings, with my colleagues and their colleagues & rdquor ;. “I am very optimistic after this meeting. It is a project that, as I announced at the meeting, will go forward and I am optimistic with the roadmap & rdquor ;, said Murthy, who said that they maintain the idea of ​​resuming the works in September 2022.

“It is something very positive for the club and for the city. It is a very important thing after the project has been stopped for twelve years. It is not only the field, it is the entire investment because there are millions and millions of euros that are going to enter the city, with the field and the tertiary. We are talking about between 400 and 500 million & rdquor ;, he encrypted.