11/07/2021 at 00:00 CET

Many of the natural functions of our body are motivated by the presence of hormones. And melatonin is an especially important one. Produced in the pineal gland, located just above the middle of the brain, “it helps the body to know when it is time to sleep and wake up,” as explained in WebMD, a specialized medium for health information. Generally, the body produces it in response to darkness, so excessive exposure to light at night “can block the production of melatonin,” they say from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This is the reason why more and more people are turning to melatonin supplementswhich, in the words of NIH specialists, “can help with certain conditions such as jet lag or delayed sleep-wake phase disorder.” The first affects those who travel by plane across different time zones, which can cause fatigue, deterioration of the natural functioning of the body and problems when it comes to falling asleep properly. “Research suggests that melatonin supplements can help with jet lag,” they point out from the NIH.

Regarding the Delayed sleep-wake phase disorder, causes people who suffer from it to be unable to fall asleep during natural or traditional times. In these cases, “melatonin supplements appear to help, but it is not known whether the benefits outweigh the possible harms.” In addition, these medical experts indicate, some childhood sleep disorders caused by atopic dermatitis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or asthma can improve with melatonin, but “the effects on daytime behavior and functioning are unclear.”

But what about insomnia? According to the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) “25-35% of the adult population suffers from temporary insomnia and between 10% and 15% suffer from chronic insombus”, which means a reduction in the quality of life of millions of people. However, according to information from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, “there is not enough solid evidence on the effectiveness or safety of melatonin supplements for chronic insomnia,” so their use is not advised in these cases. In addition, and under any circumstances, it is necessary to consult a doctor.

In general, they comment from the Mayo Clinic, “melatonin is safe in the short term” and it is very difficult for a person to become dependent on the supplement or to develop tolerance. However, there are some potential side effects to be aware of. The most common are nausea, dizziness, headache, and daytime sleepiness. Others less frequent with short-term depressive symptoms, mild tremors, mild anxiety, colic, irritability, reduced alertness, confusion, disorientation, and abnormally low blood pressure.