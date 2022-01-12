Key facts:

The complaint includes allegations of fraud, pyramid scheme and market manipulation.

NGO Bitcoin Argentina questions the alleged gold mines acquired by ZOE.

The NGO Bitcoin Argentina criminally denounced those responsible for the Generación ZOE holding, including its CEO, Leonardo Cositorto. The complaint, carried out before the Attorney General’s Office, is for “the possible commission of the crimes of fraud, unauthorized public savings capture and market manipulation.”

This was reported by the aforementioned non-profit organization in a press release accessed by CriptoNoticias. The NGO communicates that, from its Legal area, They have been following the actions and public interventions of different companies of the ZOE group for a long time..

There are sufficient elements for justice to investigate and verify whether, through coercive coaching, educational training and finances, those who carry out this business group carried out a fraud known as a Ponzi scheme or pyramid scheme, in addition to other possible crimes such as unauthorized savings capture and market manipulation. NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

As CriptoNoticias has reported in various articles, the ZOE holding offers educational memberships for courses on coaching, trading and other topics, which generate a 7.5% monthly return in dollars to those who acquire them.

In addition, they promote the zoe cash token that, according to the words of Leonardo Cositorto, would have parity in its price with that of a gram of gold by January 1 (its price is USD 0.21 at the time of writing this article) . This would be achieved through gold mines, supposedly acquired by Generación ZOE.

Regarding the latter, the text of the complaint indicates: «We have contacted the Jujuy Secretary of Mining, who has let us know that neither Mr. Cositorto nor any company of the ZOE Group has appeared before said authority to request the concession. of no gold mine.

They add something that was also recently explained by this medium and that is that, according to the Argentine Mining Code, the gold mines belong to the State and the private ones can exploit them as long as they are given a concession as provided by the corresponding regulations.

The complaint establishes “the possible commission of the crimes established in articles 172, 309 and 310 of the National Penal Code.” In addition, it imputes “by virtue of the complexity of the facts to anyone who is criminally responsible for the crimes against property and against the economic order indicated.”

According to Leonardo Cositorto (photo), zoe cash would receive support in gold, through mines that the company would have acquired. Source: Leonardo Cositorto – Twitter.

NGO Bitcoin Argentina: «This type of scams cause a very great damage»

The NGO bases the motive for the complaint in that one of its objectives is “to promote the healthy development of an industry that has enormous potential for the country and the Argentines, such as cryptocurrencies.”

Bitcoin Argentina adds: «this type of scams, which we have been detecting in the last time, cause a very great damage not only to those who deposit their savings and trust but also to the ecosystem in general, which due to its characteristics allows the absolute traceability of the information , as well as the security and privacy of its users.

As CriptoNoticias reported, a couple of months ago this organization had warned about the growth of different pyramid scams in Argentina. “They do it with new names, made up with massive and glamorous launch events that are promoted by famous personalities, athletes or influencers,” the executive director of the NGO, Javier Madariaga, had detailed.

Regarding the current complaint, they indicate: «We hope that this complaint that we make from the NGO contributes elements so that the judicial field can move forward and take action on the matter immediately, and put in place the mechanisms to prevent more people from being victims of frauds and scams like these ».