Today at PureGaming we had the opportunity to test gaming headsets Genesis Neon RGB 600. We are talking about one of the top headphones at a very affordable price that offers sound quality and a very successful gaming experience. Stay to know them.

The first thing we want to highlight about the Genesis Neon RGB 600 is the careful aesthetics and perfect construction and finishes. The feeling of being in front of a top product is from the moment of unboxing. We appreciate a very typical 2.0 headset in gaming products that are very comfortable to use. Once you use them, you will get full experience while playing.

We have a very robust connection cable of almost 2 meters, more than enough to include them without problem in your set up and whose finish has tThree connections: 2 mini jack for audio and microphone and 1 USB that will control the led lights with various operating modes. Its headband microphone is fully adjustable yes, we do not have a direct microphone mute button. Only on the headset itself we will have a direct button that will allow us to control the RGB lights. Its headband is one of the most comfortable we have found to date, so in large gaming sessions you will have no complaints regarding ergonomics and comfort thanks to its low weight.

Regarding the audio we are pleasantly surprised as the Genesis Neon RGB 600 is a very balanced gaming headset. They are equipped with high-quality 50mm drivers that guarantee crystal-clear sound. In addition, the transducers provide a wide frequency between 20 and 20,000 Hz, offering a very powerful bass and especially good sound for games.

Here are all the technical specifications in detail:

Technical specifications

Genesis Brand Neon 600 RGB Model Performance Impedance: 32 ohms Conductor Diameter: 50mm Type: For Gamers Connectors: Mini Jack x2 Cable Length: 230cm Communication: Wired Microphone Sensitivity: -48 dB Microphone Frequency Response: 20- 20,000 Hz Microphone stand: Built-in Microphone: Yes Sound pressure level: 108 dB Headphone frequency response: 100-20000 Hz Volume control: Integrated headphone Audio system: 2.0 Headphone type: Over-ear Ports / Interfaces 2 x 3.5mm connectors: Yes 3.5mm connector: No Bluetooth: No USB connector: USB type A USB connection: Yes Connectivity technology: Wired Design Color: Black Wire braid: Cloth cable Platform: PC Lighting : Yes Lighting color: Green, pink, blue, purple, red Material: Artificial leather Weight 365g

We stand out from the Genesis Neon RGB 600

We want to highlight especially the comfort and design sections. The Neon 600 RGB have ergonomic ear muffs, which adapt perfectly to all ears, increasing the listening experience during long gaming sessions. Others are covered with high quality leather and a high comfort, perfect for us Puregamers 😉. Regarding the design, we have loved it since they perfectly comply with the typical gamer design accompanied by RGB that we like so much and with some impeccable finishes. Also highlight its incredibly comfortable and flexible headband that adapts perfectly to any shape and whose quality of finishes is impressive.

The Genesis Neon RGB 600 gaming headphones are the perfect choice for value for money and they will provide you with professional comfort and response in your long gaming sessions without giving up the smallest detail.

If you want more information about gaming headphones Genesis Neon RGB 600 you can visit the following LINK.

Finally thank our friends from Genesis for giving us the opportunity to try these great headphones.