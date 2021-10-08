Univision Génesis Suero is one of the participants of NBL 2021.

Génesis Suero is one of the candidates for Our Latin Beauty 2021.

During her reality show talent test, the Dominican won the judges’ approval after presenting a television commercial that focused on the promotion of a spacious travel bag.

In its one-minute television segment, Suero had the collaboration of Univision personalities such as Migbelis Castellanos and Carlitos “El Productor” from the show “El Gordo y la Flaca”.

“You left a great taste in my mouth, I think you’re the best I’ve seen. Very good, “said Judge Adal Ramones when evaluating the talent of Génesis Suero for television conduction.

After winning the approval of the rest of the juries of NBL 2021, Suero earned a place among the ten candidates for the twelfth season of the Univision reality show.

Who is Génesis Serum?

Génesis Suero, a 29-year-old Dominican, is a real estate agent and currently resides in New York City.

Suero makes a living as a real estate agent in New York City and is an ambassador for various social causes, as she announced on her profile on the Instagram platform.

Participated in two beauty pageants

Génesis Suero was crowned Miss New York USA in 2018. The Dominican’s triumph in the beauty pageant allowed her to represent the state of New York in the Miss USA on the way to Miss Universe.

After her experience as a beauty queen in the United States, Suero entered the beauty kingdoms in her home country with her participation in the Miss Dominican Republic 2019.

In the Dominican beauty pageant, Génesis Suero represented the town of Barahona. However, he did not manage to win the crown that rested at that time on the head of Clauvid Dály, current participant of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

She is a passionate marathoner

Along with her role as a real estate agent and beauty queen, Génesis Suero is an outstanding athlete with a deep affinity for marathons.

Throughout its 29 years of life, Suero has participated in several editions of sporting events such as the New York Marathon and the Staten Island Marathon.

She is an ambassador for awareness campaigns

Génesis Suero is an ambassador for social causes whose purpose is to create awareness in the Spanish-speaking community in the United States.

In a recent awareness campaign, Suero partnered with Mount Sinai Hospital to urge New York residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to counter the current public health crisis as a result of the outbreak of the disease. virus.

She is a college student

In her initial audition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Génesis Suero announced that she is the first member of her family to have the possibility of pursuing university studies.

Suero also mentioned that she is about to finish her university career as a Bachelor of Business and Journalism.

“I am the first to graduate from my family, I am currently finishing my Bachelor of Business and Journalism,” the Dominican said in front of the NBL 2021 judges.

His father is one of the most important figures in his life

During their childhood, Génesis Suero and her father emigrated to the United States in search of a better quality of life that at that time they could not have in their native Dominican Republic.

Suero grew up with a father figure who became her greatest example to follow on a daily basis for being characterized as a hardworking man and with an impeccable education that allowed him to form her as the great woman she is today.

In a recent post on her Instagram profile, the Dominican celebrated that her father recently became a US citizen: “My dad came to this country 16 years ago and I came with him, and with only one baggage. It wasn’t easy at all, but thanks to our family we had a roof to stay under. My dad has worked tirelessly to be a man of integrity and respect. My dad is a great man, friend, grandfather and dad ”.