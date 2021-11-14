Génesis Suero, reached the final of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ 2021 hoping to be one of the finalists and, why not, win the crown.

Everyone already knows her for her “Pim, pum, pan”, and your thanks. In a exclusive interviews, Genesis speaks to us very clearly: “My message will continue to transcend with or without a crown”.

-Did you imagine being a semifinalist?

Genesis Serum: I’ve always wanted to be in this contest, since it started, and I saw myself going very far, but getting to this point depends on my work as well, and what the public sees out there… What can I give the public, who can connect with me to push Génesis, apart from his talent, his personality, his history, to become a semifinalist. I have done my job, but also the public, and the judges have helped me get here, where today I am being a semifinalist.

-Many weeks have passed, ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ was what you thought?

Genesis Serum: When you are inside ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, you don’t know anything, you think you know from what you’ve seen before … The only thing I knew was that I was going to make a long journey, and a lot of work … I had no idea of ​​the great platform I am on, and the great people that I am surrounded by here inside, because it is not only about what is the show that the viewers see, there are more than 200 people working daily, hard so that that content arrives at home every Sunday. From me, from the production side, and from everyone who contributes a grain of sand here inside, it’s not easy. The girl who wants to come to ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, has to work hard and hard, and has to be a very grateful girl because these people invest many hours for us to do a good job.

-What did you learn in Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Genesis Serum: I have learned a lot of things, I have learned more about myself, my discipline, to let go of things that are not necessary out there, because we don’t have communication with the world … I have learned to deal with different types of people, and different types of job range, with directors, with producers, with people that I knew I was going to work one day, but who came so quickly that I was surprised with the caliber of people that I am working with.

-Genesis, what is behind the ‘pim, pum, pam’?

Genesis Serum: (Laughter) ‘The pim, pum, pam’ was something very organic. When Jomari told me: “The Dominican season has arrived”, it brought me a memory of a person who told me, “You are a girl with a very beautiful skin color, a lot of joy, you are very beautiful, you have very fine woman’s features, you are like pim, bang, bang” … With that memory he was born, he was born on the stage of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, that was not a strategy, I did not bring him from my house, that was born organic.

-In that little taste you had of the public through ‘Despierta América’, did you imagine that people knew who you are, that they had you so present?

Genesis Serum: I imagined that one day that could happen, because I came to ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ with a purpose… I am an immigrant, I came to this country almost 17 years ago, at the age of 13 with my father and it was not very easy, it was not easy at all to establish ourselves in this country. There was a time when I did not have to live, my mother had to stay in the Dominican Republic, because she was divorced, she was in depression for many years, there was a part that I did not see for 8 years, it was very painful. I left university to help my mother, I worked in supermarkets, in restaurants and in different things, and for those things, for my story, I knew that I could connect with people.

The immigrant who emigrates to any country, not only to the United States, leaves many dreams in his country… I want to be that voice for that person who sells pots, who works in factories, who works in supermarkets, say: “Genesis went through the same thing, Genesis had adversities in her life and today she is on such a great platform what is ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, through the number 1 Hispanic channel in the United States, which is Univision, using its voice to inspire us, that we can do what we want, that we are the only ones who we can stop ”… So that was my message.

-In a few days you come back to reality, what do you want for him after you leave the mansion with or without a crown?

Genesis Serum: Genesis go out with or without crown keep carrying my message, so that my message does not stay here in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, This was the platform for me to have more strength in my voice…. ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ is marking a before and after in my life, which It will help me encourage people to see me more, even if I do not win the crown, the fact of going so far makes me winners. because 6 thousand girls out there auditioned, and they didn’t have the great opportunity that I had, that’s already winning, and that gives me a voice and gave me an exhibition where people can see me and follow me. To be a model for girls, for men, for everyone who has dreams, so the crown is extremely important, we all want to win it but sitting here in this chair, in this dressing room makes me a winner, and when I wake up every day in the mansion, I say: “Thank you God, thank you to the judges who saw something in me, and thanks to the production because without those people, and the people who are voting out there for me to be here, nothing would be possible ”… So my message will continue to transcend with crown or without crown.

WATCH THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW OF GENESIS SERUM IN VIDEO:

