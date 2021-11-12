Univisión Génesis Suero talks about its rivals in Nuestra Belleza Latina

The moment that all Nuestra Belleza Latina viewers have been waiting for since the reality show’s 12th season kicked off last September is getting closer, and the semifinalists have started spreading more the soup on their fellow members.

And this time, the beautiful Génesis Suero, who won the pass to the semifinal of the Univisión reality show, after being saved by the judges over her countrywoman Clauvid Dály, spoke openly about her companions.

The Dominican queen, who rose to fame after representing New York in the Miss USA pageant, grabbed one by one the six semifinalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina: Raishmar, Lupita, Sirey, Fabién and Jaky, and confessed what she learned in the contest of them.

Génesis referred to her rivals, in a video shared by Nuestra Belleza Latina on her Instagram account, which we share here, where the girls opened up about their partners. At minute 1:26 you can hear the Dominican speaking, who looked beautiful with a fuchsia shirt, with her name on it.

Unlike the other semi-finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina, who focused their response on the more human and personal side of their rivals, Genesis chose to highlight what they learned from each girl in practical matters, such as sports and personal care.

“Hello family, I am going to tell you what I have learned from my five companions. From Sirey, I have learned about soccer, I never knew anything about it. I am Dominican, we are baseball players ”, the Caribbean beauty began by saying.

“From Jaky, I have learned acting tips, from Lupita I have learned about textiles and designs, and I love fashion,” added the Dominican when referring to her other two companions with whom she will be competing for the final four places this Sunday. that the jury will announce for the gala in which the successor of Migbelis Castellanos will be crowned.

Génesis concluded her video by revealing what she has learned the most from the only Cuban in the group and the Puerto Rican, with whom she joins to represent the Caribbean.

“From Fabi (Fabién) I have learned how to take better care of my hair, and from Raishmar, she is a personal trainer, and she has given me a few tips on how to take care of my body here at Nuestra Belleza Latina,” concluded the semifinalist.

Although the responses of the beauty queen were very sincere, there were fans who were left with the desire to listen to deeper teachings, as was the case of Sirey Morán, who when answering the same question, mentioned the part of the personality of her rivals that they have left him some kind of learning.

“Of these semifinalists, of the five that are here, I can mention Jaky as a very intelligent and persevering woman. I see Fabién as a girl who has taught me a lot what is the essence of the Cuban, the strength they have, despite the mishaps, and the desire to want to get ahead, “said Sirey. “I see Raishmar as a very strong girl, Lupita is a very friendly person, very energetic and a good friend. And Pim Pum Pam (Génesis Serum) has a strong character, but more than that, she sweeps away with that spectacular attitude that she has and that fills us all with great joy, every day ”.

Tell us what you thought of Genesis’s response.