Univisión Génesis Suero is one of the favorites in Nuestra Belleza Latina

The competition in season number 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina is on fire, and within the group of 9 finalists the attacks, offenses and frictions have already begun to occur, but the spectacular Génesis Suero, showed that there are some comments that hurt more What others.

And it is that after a physical competition between the candidates, the Dominican relived in her own flesh the bullying that she has had to face for years, because she has a thick voice, which has caused insensitive people to make disrespectful and painful comments on many occasions. , referring to her as if she were not a woman but a man.

Yellus Ballesta referred to the former Miss USA New York with a male version of her name, a fact that hurt the contestant a lot.

The participant called Génesis “Géneso”, in what was a clear mockery of her tone of voice and a hint at masculine elements in the Dominican’s voice, a matter that ignites moments of bullying that the beautiful brunette is subjected to.

After the incident, Génesis was honest with Alejandra Espinoza and mentioned that such comments cause her a lot of sadness and affect her a lot.

“I have always been criticized for my voice, I have always had that dilemma with my voice … I do not understand why you are doing this to me,” said the Dominican with evident pain. “I was surprised when they called me ‘Geneso’. But now it’s over. Pim, pum, pam ”.

Génesis added that despite the fact that her partner offered her an apology, this does not erase the offense, and denied that she had used that offense against her in her favor to try to make Yellus look bad in public, who criticized her for having him He said privately that the issue was resolved and he forgave her, but then on air he revived the issue.

“I respect her point of view that she thinks that was when the cameras appeared and as she offered an apology, I healed that pain with my heart (…) Was forgiveness asked and the waters were cleaned? On my part, I have peace and it’s over, ”said Génesis. “I don’t know why she was upset. The one who should be upset is me, because he bullied me because of my voice. So I do not understand … I have already asked for forgiveness and everything is at peace with me “.

After his lack of respect for Genesis, Yellus said: “What I did seems very wrong to me, but I don’t know if you see my laugh there, that is not an evil laugh. What I told you is very wrong, I apologized and you told me that it didn’t matter, that you hadn’t stopped that; but it seems worse to me that you wait for the cameras to arrive to do that … Anyway, I apologize again. It does not happen again, neither with you nor with anyone. Only people who know me know that I can make that kind of joke with people. “

Currently in the competition are Lupita Valero, Mía Dio, Sirey Morán, Génesis Suero, Jaky Magaña, Yelus Ballestas, Raishmar Carrillo, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción and Clauvid Dály.