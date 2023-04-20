Genshin Impact becomes real with this cool Shenhe cosplay

Genshin Impact is a mobile video game that from the very moment of its launch took everyone by surprise. It started as a kind of clone of The Legend of Zelda available outside of Nintendo platforms.

But over time the franchise has established a loyal fan base that has elevated the title to virtual cult status, making it more alive than ever.

In fact, we are just a short time away from the latest version of the title being finally launched with some interesting changes in its game system, contemplating the integration of some characters that were already part of the cast of the plot but that now we will have the opportunity to control.

This situation has fans with high expectations to continue experimenting with this universe that does not stop unfolding and expanding to offer new entertainment opportunities. Both for those who have already been immersed there for years and for newbies.

With such a range of popularity, the most obvious thing is that at this point there is a considerable amount of tributes, pieces and works in the field of FanArt and cosplay. Today we share a session of this land to celebrate.

This is how Shenhe from Genshin Impact looks great with this KisaragiAsh cosplay tribute

The reign of cosplay artists is quite wide, with a brutal range in terms of styles and aesthetic proposals. But we can agree that this art has risen to an unimaginable level in Asia, where we find members of the community with sessions that seemed inconceivable before discovering them.

A perfect example of this is the artist from that side of the planet known as kisaragiashwho has a base of hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and a brutal catalog of photographs where each one is an example of meticulousness.

As an unmissable example of this is his session in honor of the Genshin Impact game, where we see how he brings the character of Shenhe to life:

Unfortunately, this artist belongs to that group that usually separates the photographs from the same session and does not keep them in a single gallery publication.

But that’s the perfect excuse to take a tour of his official Instagram account to take a closer look at his work, where he pays tribute to video games, anime, and more.

This way the wait will be more bearable as version 2.4 of Genshin Impact arrives on this side of the world.