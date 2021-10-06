We all remember Batman & Robin – 11%, that movie that caused nightmares among fans of the Dark Knight and that buried the franchise that had enjoyed success in the nineties. George Clooney knows that things went wrong with that project and is part of an exclusive list that his wife is prohibited from seeing. The 60-year-old actor gives a new interview for Variety in which he explains all the details with a touch of humor.

On Batman & robin The characters come together to stop the Gotham City villains, however a bit of tension appears between them, especially when a villain calling herself Poison Ivy manages to make anyone fall in love with her. Together with Ivy, the evil Mr. Cold freezes everything that stands in his way to achieve his goal. The film stands out for being the worst of the character in its entire history of adaptations to the big screen, and Clooney is perfectly aware that his stint in the franchise ruined everything.

Amal clooney, the actor’s wife told Variety: “She won’t let me see her.” For its part, George He explained why: “There are certain movies to which I just say, ‘I want my wife to respect me a little.'” Although the couple’s children are still very young, Clooney fear what they might think about Batman & robin in the future; for the American media he declared that it will be very painful when they tell him that the film is really bad. He’s right, even fans of the Dark Knight don’t want to see the tape at this point.

Batman & robin It is the last film that makes up the tetralogy by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, the first two being the best of the entire compendium. The nineties were full of the Dark Knight but not everything was hit and miss. George Clooney ended this saga with a tape of unfortunate situations, ridiculous dialogues and performances that perhaps we prefer not to remember, remaining as the black sheep of the extended family that make up all of Bruce Wayne’s adventures on the big screen. It is clear that the actor prefers to keep such a record away from his brilliant wife.

Fortunately, we can be certain that the next Bruce Wayne will have a little more future than that of Clooney. The next film he will adapt the Dark Knight is The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. The trust placed in the project is enormous, the main actor has a long career and has shown us on numerous occasions that he is a quality interpreter, far from everything bad that happened during the Twilight saga – 48%. This would represent a great new beginning for the character, we just hope that the Warner Bros. executives make the right decisions and do not end up rushing with their projects, as with the DCEU movies.

This October 16 will take place the DC FanDome, an event dedicated to the fans of the brand in which incredible advances about the DC movies and series that are on the way will be revealed. The 2020 edition was a total success with more than 22 million viewers and of course the brand wants to repeat the feat. It is already being commented that we will see a new advance projected for The batman, so there will surely be some excellent numbers for the organizers.

The batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022. Ready for the new incarnation of the character and his associates?

