George Clooney He has shown on more than one occasion to be very aware of the decisions he makes regarding his fortune. In a recent interview, the popular actor was also critical of the job offers he accepts, regardless of how tempting they may be.

In dialogue with The Guardian on the occasion of the presentation of the new film he directs, ‘The Tender Bar’, the 60-year-old interpreter was asked if he feels he has “enough money”At this stage of his life. In response, Clooney revealed: “Well, yes. I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial, but I spoke to Amal [su esposa] about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it”, He recounted first as an example.

After that, he clarified that the ties of the company in question with a certain political regime led him to decline the offer. “The company was (associated with) a country that, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep, it is not worth it,'” explained the actor.

Clooney, who shares the fatherhood of 4-year-old twins with his wife Amal, 43, also spoke about why he has acted less in recent years. “In general, there just aren’t a lot of good plots and, look, I don’t have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘I can still hold out pretty well, and we both love what we do, but we need to make sure we don’t make a fool of ourselves.’ so part of this is just making sure we live our lives”, He reflected.

This is not the first time that Clooney has given signals about his bond with money. Last year, it emerged that some time ago the actor had gathered his group of friends and had given each of them $ 1 million in cash. The anecdote was revealed by one of the alleged lucky ones, Rande Gerber, husband of the model Cindy Crawford and a close friend of Clooney.

About that gesture, the Hollywood star said: “Amal and I had just met, we were not dating yet. So at that time I was a 52-year-old single man who was getting old and who had friends even older than me, “said the actor seven years after what happened. At that time, Clooney had just released ‘Gravity’, the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón in which he starred alongside Sandra Bullock. The studios thought then that it was not going to be very successful, and offered the actors not to receive their usual salary in exchange for taking a percentage of the proceeds at the box office. Both accepted and with such good luck that the film was very well received by both critics and audiences, who filled cinemas for months to see this hypnotic space odyssey that ended up winning seven of the ten Oscars at the which was nominated in 2014.