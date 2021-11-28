They gave us a tremendous fight, Teofimo Lópezy George Kambosos, a war from beginning to end, but only one was the winner and that was the Australian by way of split decision (115-111 Kambosos, 114-113 Theophimus and 115-112) and snatched the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight titles from him.

From the first round so much, Theophimus and Kambosos, They went out to deal with everything, López seemed to be firm in fulfilling his promise to knock him out in the first round, it was then that he began to throw flips and power blows to connect to the face of his rival, but at the end of the first round he found himself with a right wing by the Australian, the champion went to the canvas and left the sand surprised.

The second episode didn’t change much, Lopez, came out willing to look in knockout, began to pressure his rival by walking forward, but Kambosos I would have several surprises in store for him by using distance and straights to keep him at bay. Theophimus.

López received instructions from his corner, which mentioned that he had to be less effusive when it came to his attacks, therefore, he came out more cautious and a little more thorough when launching blows, while Kambosos He was still in the same vein, waiting to fight back.

With the passing of the assaults, Kambosos, made his right hand more effective, repeatedly connecting the face of the champion. Lopez looked a bit puzzled and with his guard down it seemed that he could not find the necessary strategy to do more damage to his rival.

Kambosos the strategy was working out, Theophimus began to bleed and he looked desperate for not managing to land the necessary blows to knock the Australian down, until now Kambosos He showed him the world that did not come to this fight to give himself away and disrespected the champion.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END CAME

For round number ten, the champion woke up, Theophimus He hit very good combinations that made the Australian fall to the canvas, Kambosos received the protection account immediately, Teo was on top of him to seek to end the fight but George It turned out to be more agile and I avoid falling into the trap.

The eleventh round was key, Kambosos, managed to connect to the face of Lopez, He immediately began to bleed and received medical intervention, the fight continued, but destiny was already written.

In the last round, Kambosos, He knew he had the victory in the bag, he went out to take care of the distance, López did not do what was necessary and paid dearly for the affront.