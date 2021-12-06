George RR Martin has made it clear that his books will go different ways than the last seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’. Now a new book on the ins and outs of HBO has revealed that the author of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ came to beg the network for the series to have more seasons and showed his concern for the differences he was having with his work.

According to the book ‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’ by James Andrew Miller (via Insider), The writer met with Richard Plepler, HBO’s executive director between 2013 and 2019, to ask him that ‘Game of Thrones’ have 10 seasons and a total of 100 episodes. “George used to fly to New York to eat with Pepler, to beg him to do 10 seasons of 10 episodes because there was enough material for it, and to tell him that it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience,” says Martin’s agent in the book. , Paul Haas.

According to Haas, both Martin and HBO were in favor of ‘Game of Thrones’ having a longer run. But the fatigue of DB Weiss and David Benioff, creators and showrunners of the series, was an impediment. “Dan and Dave were tired, and for good reason. They were fed up and wanted to move on, so they made it shorter and their negotiations focused on how many seasons it could be stretched. Because HBO of course wanted more.” Finally ‘Game of Thrones’ had eight seasons, of which the last two were shorter (seven and six episodes).

In addition, Martin showed his concern about how ‘Game of Thrones’ was moving away from his books as of the fifth season. “George loves Dan and Dave, but after five seasons, he began to worry about the path they were leading because George knows where the story is going. Yes he began to say: “You are not following my scheme.”. The first five seasons stuck to George’s map. Then they got off George’s map, “says the agent in a statement in the book echoed by Winter Is Coming.

“I wish it had lasted 10 years”

Perhaps more episodes (and a better predisposition of the writers) would have contributed to a more successful final stretch of the series. Especially the last season divided the fans a lot over some not very convincing script twists. Of course George RR Martin thinks it like this: “I wish it had lasted 10 years. I think it would have given us more time in the last few seasons to finish it.”it says in the book. “But I may just say that because I’m still trying to put an end to it in my books. I’m working on ‘Winds of Winter’ even now, as I’ve been doing for most of the last decade. Hopefully I’ll get to that ending soon and then people can argue about which ending they like best. “

Haas has also assured that Martin “has not told anyone” who will finally sit on the throne. Although both Benioff and Weiss and actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright said that the idea of ​​Bran Stark becoming the King was the writer’s. We’ll see how things really end if Martin finishes his novels. He still has two left: ‘Winds of Winter’ and ‘Dream of Spring’.